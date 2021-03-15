Winter returns to southern Wisconsin with snowstorm Monday. See how much will fall and when

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, and sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 42, 47, 47, 48, 53 and 58, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 27, 32, 29, 26 and 30.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a snow mix developing Monday, falling mainly in the afternoon before tapering in the evening, with 1 to 3 inches for most of the area, and 3 to 5 inches west and southwest.

Tsaparis said a rain mix will develop Wednesday evening and at night, and there’s a rain/snow mix possible Thursday, before dry and milder weather moves in.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 34, 40, 45, 40, 49, 53 and 57, and overnight lows around 28, 25, 32, 26, 26 and 32.

The snow and cold is in sharp contrast to March 2021, when there was an incredible run of nine record highs in 12 days that included 83 on March 21 that was the warmest March day ever in Madison, breaking the old mark of 82 set on March 29 in 1910 and 1986 and March 31 in 1981.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 47 at 1:18 p.m., 5 degrees above normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 14, set in 2012.