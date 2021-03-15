Winter returns to southern Wisconsin with snowstorm Monday. See how much will fall and when

Next 12 Hours
Just days after highs in the 60s had southern Wisconsin’s snowpack melting away, a snowstorm Monday will bring a wintry feel to mid-March, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Dane, Green, Lafayette, Iowa, Sauk, Rock, Grant, Crawford and Richland counties.
Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said the wet, slushy snow will fall at a moderate to briefly heavy rate for one to three hours resulting in slushy accumulations on untreated roads, though the snow will at least partially melt due to expected warmer pavement temperatures.
The snow may transition to patchy light rain and freezing drizzle from the mid-afternoon into the evening resulting in a light ice glaze.
Kavinsky said it’s possible the advisory may need to be extended farther east and further into the evening.
The snow should total 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area, 3 to 5 inches to the south and west, and 1 to 3 inches to the north and east, the Weather Service said.
Only an inch or less is expected in locales to the north such as Eau Claire and Green Bay.
The system hitting southern Wisconsin on Monday dumped historic snow on the Rocky Mountains and High Plains over the weekend, including 52.5 inches in Windy Peak and 36 inches in Cheyenne in Wyoming, and 27.1 inches in Denver, and also hammered the Texas panhandle with tornadoes.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 90% chance for snow, mainly after 1 p.m. and totaling 1 to 2 inches, with a high near 34, east winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph.
Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for rain, snow, and freezing rain before midnight, then a chance of freezing drizzle between midnight and 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 28. There could be new ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch, and new snow accumulation of less than an inch.
The snow will not stick around for long, as highs return to the 40s starting Tuesday and 50s over the weekend.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for rain Wednesday night, mainly after 1 a.m.; then a 30% chance for rain and snow before 10 a.m., then rain on Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, and sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 42, 47, 47, 48, 53 and 58, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 27, 32, 29, 26 and 30.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a snow mix developing Monday, falling mainly in the afternoon before tapering in the evening, with 1 to 3 inches for most of the area, and 3 to 5 inches west and southwest.
Tsaparis said a rain mix will develop Wednesday evening and at night, and there’s a rain/snow mix possible Thursday, before dry and milder weather moves in.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 34, 40, 45, 40, 49, 53 and 57, and overnight lows around 28, 25, 32, 26, 26 and 32.
The snow and cold is in sharp contrast to March 2021, when there was an incredible run of nine record highs in 12 days that included 83 on March 21 that was the warmest March day ever in Madison, breaking the old mark of 82 set on March 29 in 1910 and 1986 and March 31 in 1981.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 47 at 1:18 p.m., 5 degrees above normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 78 for March 14, set in 2012.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 27 at 3:05 a.m., 3 degrees above normal and 31 degrees above the record low of 4 below for March 14, set in 1960.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.06 inches, 0.79 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.19 inches, 1.34 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 14 is 1.19 inches in 1944.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at a trace, 3.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 1.7 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 14 is 6.3 inches in 1918.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011