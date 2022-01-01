Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin until early Sunday

Forecasters are predicting widespread moderate to heavy snowfall with gusty north winds Saturday afternoon and into the evening, with the highest totals across southeast Wisconsin heading closer to Lake Michigan.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday per a probable one to five inches of snow for parts of southern Wisconsin, including Madison and Dane County. Dodge and Sheboygan counties have been removed from the advisory, but up to two inches of snow is still expected for both areas.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday per a possible five to eight inches of snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.

"Travel will become hazardous after the snow arrives, so use caution," the weather service said.

Starting between 3-4 p.m., Madison has a 90% chance of receiving one to two inches of snow moving in from the south, with the up to eight inches closer to Lake Michigan — down from the nine inches the weather service predicted Friday.

"Snow is reaching the ground in far southern Wisconsin," the weather service said. "Currently, it is not reaching the ground further north but will start later this afternoon. Be prepared for roads to become quickly snow covered and slippery with limited visibility. Take it slow."

Cold conditions are expected to follow the snowfall, with temperatures dropping to single digits Saturday night, as well as wind gusts as high as 10 to 15 miles per hour, the weather service said.

On Sunday, a high of 12 degrees and sunny weather is expected in the Madison area, with wind chill values between 10 and 0 degrees. Into the evening, temperatures are slated to drop to just below zero.

Clear and sunny skies are again forecasted for Monday, with a high of around 21 degrees, the weather service said. Conditions are to remain clear into Monday night with a low of 13 degrees.

