Wisconsin 3-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

MILWAUKEE — A 3-year-old boy got a hold of a firearm and unintentionally shot and killed himself in Milwaukee, according to police.

The toddler died Saturday night after shooting himself about 10:30 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was arrested with criminal charges being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

The victim has not been identified. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Neighbors said the child’s mother was distraught, WISN-TV reported.

“The heartbreak in her scream, that was scary in itself,” Santana Medina said. “For her to wake up today and know that she’s one child less is heartbreaking. I just pray that God covers them and keeps them because today isn’t going to be a good day for them.”

At least eight other children have been killed in Milwaukee shootings so far this year.

