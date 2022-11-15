Wisconsin 4th-grader uses Heimlich to save fellow student from choking

RACINE — A 9-year-old elementary school student in Wisconsin may have saved the life of a classmate by performing the Heimlich maneuver on her as she choked on food, authorities said.
Essie Collier, a fourth-grader at Racine’s Fratt Elementary School, noticed one of her classmates was in distress during lunch this past Tuesday. Students were eating in a classroom because the lunchroom had been cleared out so residents could vote.
“I just saw that she was holding her neck, and I rushed up there as fast as I can,” Essie said.
Teacher Samantha Bradshaw said Essie wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich. Her classmate’s airway was cleared, and within seconds the girl was breathing fine.
“I have never seen a student react in that way before,” Bradshaw said.
Essie said that she learned the technique two years earlier from a YouTube instructional video, when she was 7, and that the lesson stayed with her.
The Racine Unified School Board plans to honor Essie at a board meeting in late November for her heroics.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin
Counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin
Nationally, 72% of Americans
believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Wisconsin using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Green Lake County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 14,578 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Dodge County
- Worried about global warming: 56.5%
--- 6.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
- Total population: 69,593 people
Doc Searls // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Burnett County
- Worried about global warming: 56.6%
--- 6.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
- Total population: 12,573 people
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Pepin County
- Worried about global warming: 56.7%
--- 6.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
- Total population: 5,745 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Washburn County
- Worried about global warming: 56.8%
--- 6.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 12,694 people
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Jackson County
- Worried about global warming: 56.9%
--- 6.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.7%
- Total population: 16,024 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Richland County
- Worried about global warming: 57.1%
--- 6.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 13,676 people
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Buffalo County
- Worried about global warming: 57.5%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
- Total population: 10,444 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Clark County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 24,391 people
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Price County
- Worried about global warming: 57.6%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.6%
- Total population: 11,084 people
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Grant County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
- Total population: 41,060 people
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Vilas County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
- Total population: 18,168 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Manitowoc County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.6%
- Total population: 62,762 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Forest County
- Worried about global warming: 57.7%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 7,197 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Fond du Lac County
- Worried about global warming: 57.8%
--- 5.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 80,646 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Waukesha County
- Worried about global warming: 58.3%
--- 5.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 65.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%
- Total population: 313,584 people
pasa47 // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Wood County
- Worried about global warming: 58.5%
--- 4.9% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
- Total population: 57,295 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Ozaukee County
- Worried about global warming: 58.6%
--- 4.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
- Total population: 69,533 people
James Meyer // Shutterstock
#32. Crawford County
- Worried about global warming: 58.7%
--- 4.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
- Total population: 12,915 people
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Brown County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
- Total population: 198,839 people
Chris Rand//Wikicommons
#30. Winnebago County
- Worried about global warming: 58.9%
--- 4.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.5%
- Total population: 135,327 people
Creative Commons
#29. Oneida County
- Worried about global warming: 59.0%
--- 4.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.2%
- Total population: 29,296 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Monroe County
- Worried about global warming: 59.2%
--- 4.1% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 34,128 people
Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Jefferson County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,575 people
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Marathon County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.9%
- Total population: 104,285 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Pierce County
- Worried about global warming: 59.3%
--- 4.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
- Total population: 33,224 people
Iulus Ascanius // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Dunn County
- Worried about global warming: 59.7%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.1%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
- Total population: 35,897 people
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Iron County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.3%
- Total population: 4,889 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Trempealeau County
- Worried about global warming: 59.8%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 60.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
- Total population: 22,152 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Lafayette County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
- Total population: 12,640 people
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#20. St. Croix County
- Worried about global warming: 59.9%
--- 3.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
- Total population: 66,384 people
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Door County
- Worried about global warming: 60.0%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%
- Total population: 23,036 people
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Green County
- Worried about global warming: 60.1%
--- 3.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.5%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 28,642 people
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Walworth County
- Worried about global warming: 60.2%
--- 3.2% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
- Total population: 81,316 people
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons
#16. La Crosse County
- Worried about global warming: 60.3%
--- 3.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
- Total population: 94,445 people
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Portage County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 56,939 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Racine County
- Worried about global warming: 61.0%
--- 2.4% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 62.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.4%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
- Total population: 150,012 people
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Douglas County
- Worried about global warming: 61.3%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.9%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.8%
- Total population: 34,663 people
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Sawyer County
- Worried about global warming: 61.4%
--- 2.0% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
- Total population: 13,197 people
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Sauk County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.8% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.4%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 49,313 people
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Vernon County
- Worried about global warming: 61.6%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.7%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
- Total population: 22,646 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Iowa County
- Worried about global warming: 61.7%
--- 1.7% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
- Total population: 18,202 people
Tgkrause // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Eau Claire County
- Worried about global warming: 61.8%
--- 1.5% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 63.8%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.7%
- Total population: 82,477 people
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Rock County
- Worried about global warming: 62.1%
--- 1.3% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.8%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
- Total population: 124,225 people
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Kenosha County
- Worried about global warming: 62.8%
--- 0.6% lower than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.6%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
- Total population: 129,379 people
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Ashland County
- Worried about global warming: 64.7%
--- 1.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.1%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
- Total population: 12,148 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Bayfield County
- Worried about global warming: 65.1%
--- 1.7% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.3%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.0%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.5%
- Total population: 12,392 people
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Milwaukee County
- Worried about global warming: 65.6%
--- 2.3% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 66.2%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
- Total population: 721,876 people
compujeramey // Flickr
#2. Menominee County
- Worried about global warming: 70.3%
--- 6.9% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 69.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 53.3%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.2%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
- Total population: 3,068 people
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dane County
- Worried about global warming: 72.8%
--- 9.4% higher than Wisconsin average
- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 75.0%
- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.9%
- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 39.7%
- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 69.2%
- Total population: 425,840 people
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!