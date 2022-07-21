Wisconsin abortion ban 'just more violence' for child sexual assault victims, advocate says

Early this year, a 10-year-old girl who was impregnated by her stepfather came to the Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center in Madison, said Jennifer Ginsburg, the center's executive director.

The girl wanted an abortion, Ginsburg said. Staff at the center, which serves alleged victims of child abuse, referred her to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, where she got one, Ginsburg said.

Now, providers in Wisconsin have halted abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last month has left state courts to determine if the state’s 1849 abortion ban still stands. The ban includes an exception to save the life of the mother but not for rape or incest.

Ginsburg wonders what will happen to other sexual assault victims, especially children, who want to end their pregnancies. The concern gained national attention after a 10-year-old girl from Ohio, which also has an abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest, underwent an abortion in Indiana in late June, shortly after the Supreme Court reversed Roe. A 27-year-old man has been charged with raping the girl.

“They’ve already had control of their body taken away by being sexually assaulted. Then, to be potentially forced to carry a pregnancy is just more violence put on them,” Ginsburg said.

Like older females who seek abortions, teens and preteens in Wisconsin can try to travel to Illinois, Minnesota or other states with laws that broadly allow abortions or attempt to get pills for medication abortions. But children have less autonomy and ability to take those steps, Ginsburg said.

“Adding those barriers is adding to the trauma a child is already experiencing,” she said.

Abortions among young teens or preteens are somewhat rare but more common than some people might realize, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights and tracks abortion statistics.

It’s not clear how many pregnancies in the age group involve rape or incest, but such girls are generally below the age of sexual consent.

Ginsburg declined to say where the 10-year-old girl seen at her center is from or in which jurisdiction her assault took place, citing privacy concerns. The state Department of Justice said that without more details it could not provide information about the case.

In the 11 years Ginsburg has worked at the center, its staff have seen “a handful” of similar cases, she said. Many sexual assault victims go to UnityPoint Health-Meriter's Forensic Nurse Examiners Program, which can provide emergency contraception pills to prevent pregnancy if given soon after an assault.

“That is a much more common occurrence, where they’re getting the morning-after pill to prevent pregnancy,” Ginsburg said.