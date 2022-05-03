Wisconsin abortion ban might lead to Illinois border clinic, 'clandestine' action, provider says

If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Wisconsin reverts to an 1849 state law banning abortions, providers might set up an abortion clinic just over the Illinois state line or “clandestinely” provide abortions using pills, a Madison doctor said Tuesday.

Dr. Douglas Laube, who does abortions at Planned Parenthood in Madison and is former chairman of obstetrics and gynecology at UW-Madison, said he and other providers have talked about starting a new clinic in South Beloit or elsewhere in northern Illinois. Such a clinic would offer surgical and pill abortions “so that we could still serve Wisconsin’s women.”

Some doctors might also continue providing medical abortions with pills in Wisconsin, especially in Dane and Milwaukee counties, where district attorneys are not likely to enforce the 1849 ban, as state Attorney General Josh Kaul has said he won't.

“My idea would be that there could be a handful of physicians who might provide medical abortion — clandestinely, obviously,” Laube said. “There might be a little strength in numbers ... We’re really talking about Madison and Milwaukee.”

The move would be a form of “mild civil disobedience," he said.

In Wisconsin, elective surgical abortions are provided at Planned Parenthood clinics on Madison’s East Side and in Milwaukee, and at Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee. Planned Parenthood also provides pill abortions in Sheboygan, and some hospitals perform abortions if the fetus has a lethal condition or the mother’s life is at risk.

A leaked draft Supreme Court opinion, reported by Politico late Monday, suggests the court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 law legalizing abortion nationwide, in a ruling expected in late June or early July.

However, the draft may not be the court’s final word. The case challenging Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks could instead merely uphold that ban, among other options. Wisconsin currently bans abortions after 20 weeks.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin’s 1849 law banning all abortions except if the mother's life is in danger would take effect, though legal challenges would be expected.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin would stop providing abortions in the state unless it was determined that the 1849 law couldn't be enforced, said Mike Murray, the organization's vice president of public policy.

“We would need to have some sort of clarification that the criminal abortion ban is actually not enforceable, to make sure that our health care providers would not be exposed to possible felony punishment under that law," Murray said. “Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin would not be providing abortion services until there is that clarification.”

Even though Kaul and some district attorneys might not enforce the state ban, subsequent prosecutors could penalize abortion providers for previous actions, given Wisconsin's six-year statute of limitations for felonies, Murray said.

The nearest Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois that provides abortions is in Waukegan, a suburb of Chicago, he said.

Laube said Wisconsin women might travel to Minnesota and Illinois, where state laws would still allow abortions. To offer more convenient access than the Chicago area, he and other doctors have discussed setting up a clinic in South Beloit, independently or within Planned Parenthood.

Some Wisconsin women already travel three or four hours to get abortions in Madison, he said. South Beloit would add another hour.

Wisconsin’s 1849 law also could make it difficult for UW School of Medicine and Public Health gynecology residents to get abortion training as they do now at Planned Parenthood in Madison, Laube said. UW might need to send residents to the Chicago area for such training, he said.

If the state’s abortion ban takes effect again, there will be more self-medicated abortions and some self-induced attempts using instruments that could cause injuries, Laube said.

“Mostly there will be lots of unwanted pregnancies,” he said. “It will affect women’s lives in ways that nobody but that woman really understands, in terms of having another child that wasn’t planned and perhaps wasn’t wanted.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0