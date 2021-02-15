Wisconsin adds 500 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Wisconsin added just one new coronavirus-related death and 503 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as cases continue to trend downward, state health officials reported.

The additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began up to 555,303 and the death toll up to 6,162, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The seven-day average for confirmed COVID-19 cases has been trending downward since mid-January. On Jan. 11, the seven-day average was 2,915 cases, but as of Sunday the average was down to 782.

Wisconsinites continue to get vaccinated. On Saturday, 10,987 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the state, the health department reported Sunday.

An additional 34 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, brining the total number of hospitalizations up to 25,302, according to the health department's data.

