Wisconsin advocacy group warns against voting-rights restrictions after election fraud allegations

The Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities has issued a warning against the potential of restricting voting rights following allegations of election fraud that the Racine County Sheriff's Office detailed Thursday.

On Thursday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office alleged that at least eight residents of Ridgewood Care Center, a Mount Pleasant nursing home, were "taken advantage of," said Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Luell, the lead investigator. According to the RCSO's yearlong investigation, family members of eight residents of Ridgewood said that their loved ones would not have wanted to vote and/or would not have had the mental capacity to consciously vote.

As legislators, particularly Republicans, discuss changing election laws to prevent small-scale voter fraud, the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities on Friday issued a series of affirmations aiming to deter law changes that may make it more difficult for those with disabilities who want to vote to actually cast ballots.

The release from the BPDD stated the following:

People with intellectual and other cognitive disabilities who are citizens of Wisconsin have the right to vote unless they have legally been declared incompetent, and have had their voting rights taken away in court; only one of the eight people identified by the RCSO at Ridgewood may have lost their voting rights, Luell said Thursday.

Family members, friends and others do not have the right to assess whether a person with a disability is capable of voting.

The pandemic created unprecedented challenges and it was important to ensure that care facility residents were not disenfranchised.

Repeated investigations of the 2020 election have concluded that it was safe, secure and accurate.

As policy makers review election administration, these investigations must also examine if voter rights are protected, including to what extent election officials across the state are complying with laws that protect the rights of voters with disabilities and older adults, and that ensure the accessibility of our elections.

No one should ever experience coercion or interference in casting their vote; Those concerns should be promptly reported when they occur and investigated by the district attorney or other law enforcement.

The BPDD's release concluded with the following: "BPDD welcomes the opportunity to work with legislators to advance policies to make our elections more accessible and that protect the voting rights of Wisconsinites with disabilities."

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Dean Knudson — a Republican appointee who co-signed a letter in which a majority of WEC commissioners stated "opposition to, and strenuous disagreement with the allegations made ... by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department" — said in an accompanying statement that the WEC "finds it horrifying and offensive if that sort of thing happened in Racine, or anywhere in Wisconsin," but argued that possibly only one of the eight cases outlined by the RCSO may constitute such fraud.

Many advocacy groups for people with disabilities have protested attempts to pass laws in Wisconsin and elsewhere that would restrict or eliminate mail-in and absentee voting, as people with disabilities are much more likely to face challenges to voting in person on a single specific day. While many of these proposed laws have been ostensibly aiming to prevent voter fraud, there are zero document cases of mass voter fraud occurring through the mail in the U.S.

Several states — including Colorado, Hawaii and Oregon — already conduct their elections almost entirely by mail with no identified widespread instances of voter fraud.

