Dangerously unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires blanketed the state Tuesday, sending people indoors or scrambling for masks and forcing the cancellation of outdoor activities from day camps to Wednesday's inaugural 2023 Concert on the Square.

The state Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory for all of Wisconsin until noon Thursday, the ninth time this year the state has warned against high levels of fine particulate matter known as PM2.5. The state has not had a springtime PM 2.5 advisory for wildfire smoke since 2011, said Craig Czarnecki, outreach coordinator for the DNR’s air management program. That year, Czarnecki said, there was one.

The heaviest smoke is expected to cloud the eastern portion of the state, where the Air Quality Index will likely range between "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy," potentially reaching the highest level, "hazardous."

The biggest threat to public health is from noon on Tuesday to noon on Wednesday, the DNR reported.

"This is a significant event, and we recommend every one take steps to limit their outdoor activities," said Mark Werner, director of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health at the state Department of Health Services. "Staying in doors is probably the best thing to do."

Everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors, the DNR said.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can cause immediate health effects, including coughing, trouble breathing, stinging eyes, scratchy throat, running nose, shortness of breath, headaches and tiredness, among other symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying indoors and using an air filter whenever possible.

Masks may offer some protection. However, to be effective, masks should be of the N95 variety. Paper or dust masks typically found at hardware stores are designed to protect against large particles and will not protect against the finer particles contained in wildfire smoke.

Wednesday was to be the kickoff of the 40th season of Concerts on the Square. But that show has now been postponed to Thursday.

The smoke has spread to many states in the Great Lakes region, with Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis currently reporting some of the worst air quality in the world, according to the air quality monitor IQ Air.

The air-quality is expected to improve to the "good" and "moderate" range by the Fourth of July weekend, Czarnecki said.

"We are in the worst of it right now," Czarnecki said.