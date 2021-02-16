Wisconsin Assembly OKs half-billion dollar tax cut

Democrats railed against the prohibition on prioritizing prisoners, arguing the ban would amount to cruel and unusual punishment. The bill's author, Sen. Van Wanggaard, a former police officer, countered that the bill treats prisoners exactly as they'd be treated on the outside and many have already been infected anyway.

Democrats also attacked the return-to-work plan requirement. They said working from home may be saving the state money. The bill's author, Sen. Duey Stroebel argued that the plan is a first step toward determining how the state will function post-pandemic.

All the bills passed on voice votes except the return-to-work measure. That passed on a 20-12 party-line vote. All the virus measures now go to the Assembly. They appear doomed, however; if the proposals clear that chamber Evers will almost certainly veto them.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continued a decline. According to the latest data from the state Department of Health Services, the seven-day average of positive tests stood at 3.1% on Monday, the lowest percentage since June.