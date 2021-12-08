Wisconsin calls for federal help to staff hospitals strained by COVID-19

Wisconsin officials plan to seek federal help to staff hospitals and nursing homes strained by COVID-19, they said Wednesday, as they found three more cases of the worrisome new omicron variant.

At least some of the omicron cases don't involve travel, suggesting "there’s a low level of the omicron variant spreading in communities in Wisconsin," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services.

Early data in other countries suggests omicron may be more transmissible than other variants, though not necessarily more severe, and it's too soon to know how well vaccines protect against it.

The state confirmed its first case of the omicron variant Saturday, in a resident who recently traveled to South Africa. The day before, officials said five people from California had tested positive for the omicron variant after attending a wedding in Milwaukee County over Thanksgiving weekend.

With 1,611 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 97% of intensive care beds and 98% of intermediate care beds occupied, and some hospitals turning patients away, the state plans to ask for up to five Federal Emergency Management Agency teams of about 20 people each, DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said.

The state has already placed about 360 additional staff at roughly 65 hospitals and nursing homes in recent weeks, and more than 200 other facilities have requested help, Timberlake said. The state is also supporting more training of nursing assistants to boost staffing levels.

To help relieve health care workers, Timberlake and Gov. Tony Evers urged residents to get vaccinated if they haven't been, get booster shots if they qualify, wear masks indoors in public, stay home when ill and get tested for COVID-19 if potentially exposed.

“We must prevent further strain on Wisconsin’s health and long-term care providers," Timberlake said.

“If you’re worried about our kids recovering, if you’re worried about our economy, if you’re worried about rising costs and where our economy is headed, get vaccinated," Evers said. “We cannot give up now.”

National Guard members continue to help support vaccination and testing efforts, and at mental health facilities. There are no plans to ask for more help from the guard, Evers said.

As of Wednesday, 118 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dane County, down from 123 on Friday but higher than most of this year. According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 418 COVID-19 patients were in ICUs statewide, the most since November 2020, before vaccines were approved. The vast majority are unvaccinated, hospital officials say.

"We are full. Period," Eric Conley, CEO of Milwaukee's Froedtert Hospital, said Tuesday at a Wisconsin Health News online forum. "It's really impacting, impeding care for those patients who are not COVID that need the care getting in because getting to our beds is just very, very hard."

"Unfortunately, it's not looking good and I don't think it's looking good for anybody across the state or even across state lines. Our ICUs are pretty much full," said Dr. Imran Andrabi, CEO of ThedaCare.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin reported 3,519 new cases of COVID-19, for a daily average of 3,155. Another 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported, for a daily average of 20, higher than most of this year.

Nineteen counties had critically high COVID-19 activity, all in the central or northern part of the state. Menominee County had the lowest activity rate, with Dane County second lowest. The counties have the state's highest rates of residents and adults having at least one dose of vaccine, respectively.

Westergaard said flu activity remains low but has picked up the past two weeks. If flu puts more people in hospitals, the state could become even more overwhelmed, Timberlake said.

“We don’t have any more capacity for that next wave of a contagious illness," she said.