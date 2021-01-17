Wisconsin Capitol quiet Sunday as authorities brace for unrest

Gov. Tony Evers last week activated an unspecified number of National Guard troops to support “safety and security efforts” at the Capitol, and police warned lawmakers to avoid the building this weekend.

Several community organizations had planned a “mutual aid” event Sunday, distributing free meals, hot drinks and warm clothing “in opposition to the fascist presence in our local community and across the country.”

Organizers announced Saturday the event would instead be held at 11 a.m. Monday at McPike Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We want to stress that there may not be safety in numbers and there won't be a security team present at the capitol if you should choose to show up to the Capitol on Sunday,” Madison IWW General Defense Committee Local 100 wrote in a Facebook post. “Folks should proceed at their own risk if they are going to go on Sunday.”

Lt. David Jugovich of the Madison Police Department said things were quiet at the Capitol as of Sunday morning.