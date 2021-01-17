Wisconsin Capitol quiet Sunday as authorities brace for unrest

With a planned anti-fascist demonstration rescheduled for another location Monday, the Wisconsin Capitol was quiet Sunday morning even as police maintained heightened security against potential unrest.
Armored vehicles were stationed outside multiple entrances to the Capitol, and squad cars blocked off portions of the square. Orange fences blocked off other entrances, and businesses were largely boarded up.
As of noon, traffic was allowed in certain sections, but it was impossible to drive around the entirety of the square. Buses were being rerouted.
A handful of pedestrians walked their dogs or strolled along the sidewalks, but no protesters were visible.
A closer look at the armored vehicles stationed outside of the Capitol Building right now in Madison.
Madison police said last week they are preparing to respond to potential unrest, though there had been no "direct threats" identified since supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 as Congress certified the Electoral College vote.
The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers last week activated an unspecified number of National Guard troops to support “safety and security efforts” at the Capitol, and police warned lawmakers to avoid the building this weekend.
Several community organizations had planned a “mutual aid” event Sunday, distributing free meals, hot drinks and warm clothing “in opposition to the fascist presence in our local community and across the country.”
Organizers announced Saturday the event would instead be held at 11 a.m. Monday at McPike Park.
“We want to stress that there may not be safety in numbers and there won't be a security team present at the capitol if you should choose to show up to the Capitol on Sunday,” Madison IWW General Defense Committee Local 100 wrote in a Facebook post. “Folks should proceed at their own risk if they are going to go on Sunday.”
Lt. David Jugovich of the Madison Police Department said things were quiet at the Capitol as of Sunday morning.
Madison police arrested a suspected intoxicated driver after he drove up the stairs of the Capitol grounds Saturday night, though police said the incident did not appear to be politically motivated.
These devices are set up at every vehicle entrance to the Capitol to stop cars from coming in.
As dawn broke Sunday, state police and National Guard troops stood sentry around a number of statehouses, including those in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. But there were no signs yet of protestors.
More than a third of governors had called out the National Guard to help protect their state capitols and aid local law enforcement officers. Several governors issued states of emergency, and others closed their capitols to the public until after Biden's inauguration day.
Security in Washington, D.C., has also intensified ahead of the inauguration. Tall fencing surrounds the U.S. Capitol, the National Mall is closed to the general public, and the District of Columbia's mayor asked people not to visit. Some 25,000 National Guard troops from around the country were due in the city by early in the week.
On Sunday, National Guard troops who have already arrived were stationed outside the Capitol with officers from the Customs and Border Protection as well as other federal police.
When there's a protest or rally, this is normally the spot at the Wisconsin State Capitol looking down State Street.
Wisconsin State Journal Reporter Emily Hamer and the Associated Press contributed to this story. This story will be updated.