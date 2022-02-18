Wisconsin child dies from COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome

Wisconsin on Friday reported its first childhood death from a serious organ condition associated with COVID-19.

The child, who was younger than 10 and from southeast Wisconsin, died from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, according to the state Department of Health Services. The condition causes parts of the body to become inflamed and can affect the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and other organs.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, the state has reported 183 cases of MIS-C. This is the first MIS-C death, though as of Thursday the state had reported a total of two COVID-19 deaths in children under 10 and eight in residents younger than 20.

The state issued a health advisory about the situation Friday, urging doctors to consider MIS-C in children with symptoms and to "not delay" in seeking expert advice if necessary.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 6,851 cases of MIS-C and 59 deaths from it.

Most cases of MIS-C occur in children 3 to 12 years old who were exposed to COVID-19, the state health department said. If children show emergency warning signs of MIS-C — such as lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that does not go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain — parents should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately.

“Although COVID-19 cases are declining throughout the state, we are still seeing very high levels of disease transmission in all 72 counties," state health officer Paula Tran said in a statement. "As COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations, and death in our communities, we urge all Wisconsinites to take steps to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

The health department encouraged everyone everyone 5 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and those 12 years and older to get booster doses when eligible. As of Thursday, 26.1% of children ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of vaccine statewide, including 55.9% in Dane County.

UW Health said Thursday it had seen a "stark decline" in scheduling vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11, especially after the holiday season. When the Pfizer vaccine first became available for the age range in early November, UW Health gave 850 doses in one week. in early November 2021. This week, only 81 shots had been scheduled.

“It’s understandable that some parents might have been feeling very cautious initially, but with the real-world evidence mounting that the omicron variant and the BA.2 subvariant are continuing to spread, these still-vulnerable patients should be vaccinated,” Dr. Jim Conway, a UW Health pediatric infectious disease specialist, said in a statement. “Vaccines remain our best tool in trying to get back to participating in gatherings safely, and to keep schools safe and active.”

