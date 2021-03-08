Wisconsin Conservation Congress nixes spring hearings for second year, extends delegate terms

The survey also includes questions about whether to allow hunting of albino deer, limiting the use of fencing to funnel deer onto private lands and prohibiting fishing guides from giving their clients the fish they catch.

Residents can also submit their own resolutions.

While not binding, the survey results are meant to guide decision making and will be considered by the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the DNR. Rule changes require action by the NRB and in some cases new legislation.

The survey will be available on the DNR website for 72 hours starting April 12 at 7 p.m. Citizen resolutions must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 5 to be considered.

Last year marked the first time in its 87-year history that the Conservation Congress did not hold in-person meetings in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. A record 64,943 people responded to the online survey.

Conservation Congress chair Tony Blattler said the online forum will allow the public to have a voice while minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.