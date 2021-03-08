 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Conservation Congress nixes spring hearings for second year, extends delegate terms
For a second straight year the Wisconsin Conservation Congress will not hold annual spring hearings, instead allowing residents to use the internet to vote on a range of environmental and wildlife issues. 

Wisconsin residents will again be able to use the internet this spring to weigh in on issues including the hunting of albino deer and a tax on carbon dioxide emissions as the state’s citizen advisory board suspends elections for a second straight year.

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress announced Monday that the annual spring hearings will be held online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 23 proposed rules changes related to fisheries and five regarding wildlife management as well as an advisory referendum on whether the Natural Resources Board should form a collaborative group to address chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in deer.

DNR forms committee to advise on wolf plan; to include hunter, farmer, advocacy groups

The board has proposed forming a group with DNR and agriculture officials as well as representatives of the Conservation Congress, wildlife groups, Native American tribes and deer farming organizations.

Survey participants can also advise the Conservation Congress on more than two dozen issues, including resolutions in support of a federal tax on carbon dioxide emissions, opposition to a crude oil pipeline through northern Wisconsin, and support for the evaluation of cumulative impact when the DNR approves high-capacity well permits.

The survey also includes questions about whether to allow hunting of albino deer, limiting the use of fencing to funnel deer onto private lands and prohibiting fishing guides from giving their clients the fish they catch.

Residents can also submit their own resolutions.

While not binding, the survey results are meant to guide decision making and will be considered by the Natural Resources Board, which sets policy for the DNR. Rule changes require action by the NRB and in some cases new legislation.

The survey will be available on the DNR website for 72 hours starting April 12 at 7 p.m. Citizen resolutions must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 5 to be considered.

Last year marked the first time in its 87-year history that the Conservation Congress did not hold in-person meetings in each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. A record 64,943 people responded to the online survey.

Conservation Congress chair Tony Blattler said the online forum will allow the public to have a voice while minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“We understand the value of the in-person meeting for discussion and sharing of ideas,” Blattler said. “But our top priority is the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”

Created in 1934, the Conservation Congress is an independent citizen organization that advises the Natural Resources Board. Typically delegates are elected in each county during the spring hearings.

In the absence of the hearings, the organization will extend the terms of current delegates for another year, as it did in 2020. County chairs will appoint new delegates to fill any vacancies.

Have your say

Wisconsin's Conservation Congress will conduct an online survey with questions on dozens of environmental and natural resource issues for 72 hours starting at 7 p.m. on April 12. A link to the survey, along with lists of questions, is available at go.madison.com/spring-hearing.

