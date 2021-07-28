 Skip to main content
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases 7 times higher than month ago
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases 7 times higher than month ago

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.The company disclosed that ongoing testing of a booster shot, given six months after the second vaccine dose, showed it raised antibody levels against the more-transmissible Delta variant to 11 times higher in older people and five times higher in younger people, compared to levels after the two-dose regimen.The data has not been peer-reviewed and U.S. health officials have said, at this point, the science doesn't show a need for a booster shot.SEE MORE: Pfizer Says Booster Shots Are Coming. Do Americans Need Them?Pfizer noted that by the end of September, testing in 5- through 11-year-old volunteers should produce the safety and efficacy data needed to seek emergency use authorization in that age group, and data on testing in children from 6 months to 5 years old should follow soon after. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration currently is reviewing data that could lead to full approval of the vaccine for adults. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Wednesday were twice as high as a week ago and seven times as high as a month ago, fueled by the more contagious delta variant, leading state health officials to again urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

There were 792 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, and the seven-day daily average was 478, up from 239 last week and 69 a month ago.

"To stop the spread, we need everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated now," said Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state health department. "Increased spread also increases the danger of new variants developing and those new variants could be even more dangerous than the ones we have now."

As of Wednesday, just over 49% of the state was fully vaccinated. Since January, more than 98% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have been in people who are not fully vaccinated, the state health department said.

This week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people who live in areas with substantial or high disease transmission wear masks while indoors, whether they are vaccinated or not.

That currently applies to 14 Wisconsin counties: Florence, Iron, Pepin, Bayfield, Sawyer, Buffalo, Oneida, Forest, Shawano, Adams, Calumet, Milwaukee, Waukesha and Racine.

Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a masking advisory Tuesday to encourage everyone ages 2 and up to wear facemasks inside public spaces, schools and when gathering indoors at private residences with members of other households. The county has not reinstituted a mask requirement since lifting it June 2.

There has been no statewide mask mandate in Wisconsin since the state Supreme Court struck one down in March, saying it went beyond the scope of what the state health department or governor could require.

Some communities across Wisconsin have issued new guidance mirroring the CDC's recommendations. There's no harm in wearing a mask to provide an extra layer of protection, whether it is required or not, Willems Van Dijk said.

"No matter where you live, if you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask," she said.

