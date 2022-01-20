Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at highest level in more than a year

Wisconsin is reporting a daily average of 30 deaths from COVID-19, the highest level in more than a year, as new cases and hospitalizations also remain high among the omicron variant surge.

The state Department of Health Services reported 38 additional deaths Thursday and 66 the day before, bringing the daily average to 30. That is the highest level since Jan. 9, 2021, before vaccinations were widely available.

The figures are from people who died within the past 30 days, with COVID-19 an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to the death.

No information was available on how many of the people who died recently were vaccinated against COVID-19 or had received booster shots. But in December, when the omicron variant emerged, Wisconsin residents not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 were 14 times more likely die from COVID-19 than those fully vaccinated, the state health department said earlier this month.

The state on Thursday reported 15,486 new cases of COVID-19, for a daily average of 18,836, after a data system update over the weekend involving backlogged cases resulted in unusually high figures for a few days.

As of Thursday, 2,099 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19, including 445 in intensive care, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That’s down from a pandemic peak of 2,278 patients, including a record 488 in intensive care, on Jan. 12.

Dane County had 183 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Public Health Madison and Dane County reported Thursday, down from its record of 202 on Jan. 11. As of Thursday, 47 were in intensive care, the highest level since November 2020, when the county had a record of 49 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

With 95% of intensive care and intermediate care beds occupied, “our health care systems are still under tremendous pressure due to an increase in cases and staffing shortages,” said Karen Timberlake, health department secretary.

The state is seeing more pediatric hospitalizations with COVID-19, Timberlake said Thursday, though officials didn’t provide recent statewide figures. The majority of children in hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, said Dr. Jasmine Zapata, a chief medical officer with the state health department.

Just 24% of children ages 5 to 11 and 58.9% of those ages 12 to 17 have had at least one dose of vaccine, compared to 63% of all residents statewide. Zapata urged more children to roll up their sleeves.

“It not only protects them but also protects their teachers who they are around, their family members in the home and the larger community,” she said.

With many people vaccinated and/or recently infected with COVID-19, “we could be in a good position” once the omicron wave ebbs and the weather gets warmer, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, another chief medical officer with the state health department.

“We’re going to have a lot of people that have some level of immune system protection. That’s generally how pandemics end,” Westergaard said.

He said the “question mark” is whether another variant might emerge that escapes the considerable immunity, which is “not possible to predict ahead of time."