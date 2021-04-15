Wisconsin Dells business owner frustrated by city lawsuit over land dispute for road project

A Wisconsin Dells business owner and longtime resident is speaking out after the city filed a lawsuit to use land along his business for a city road project.
Brent Tollaksen is left to wonder why the city would file a lawsuit against him.
Tollaksen is a 53-year resident of Wisconsin Dells who owns Beaver Springs Fishing Park and Horseback Riding and the Fish and Wildlife Museum and Aquarium at 600 Trout Road. He said the city approached him last year about acquiring his land for the second phase of the Trout Road project.
The project, meant to enhance the road and continue building a multi-use path, started its second phase in early April, closing Trout Road for three quarters of a mile just outside Tollaksen’s business. The road will remain closed until July.
Originally, the city wanted the whole length of the frontage area of the business property for free, according to Tollaksen. The request called for the fences along the property be removed and reinstalled at his property and removal of billboards, he said. Court documents say the disputed land area was 5,396 square feet or 0.124 of an acre.
The city then offered him $1,500, according to Tollaksen. Still not satisfied with the offer, Tollaksen said he wanted to work out a solution with the city so it had land for the project.
Tollaksen believed negotiations were going well and a meeting was scheduled to work out a potential solution. Then he got a call from his attorney saying the city filed a lawsuit against him. The lawsuit was filed in November, according to online court records.
“I was pretty shocked to hear that,” Tollaksen said. “I thought we were working this out.”
Tollaksen would like to find out why the city filed a lawsuit against him rather than continue the negotiations he said were in process. He wanted to tell his story because he felt the situation could’ve been handled better and at less costs to taxpayers.
“If they would have treated people more fairly and professionally this wouldn’t have had to happen this way,” Tollaksen said. “It got more expensive as things went along. I think it could’ve been done a lot cheaper. I mean, I’m a taxpayer too. We pay a lot of tax here every year like every other property owner. It bothers me to see people made decisions that, to me, was wasteful with the city’s money.”
Lawsuit details
According to the lawsuit provided to the Dells Events through an open records request, the complaint filed by Wisconsin Dells claimed Tollaksen’s trustee and warranty deed was “subject to highway and other easements of record” and claimed a declaration by the court was necessary to settle the issue.
Tollaksen said he responded by filing a counter lawsuit against the city. The counterclaim’s documents lists several accusations, including requesting the city use Chapter 32 of Wisconsin State statute to negotiate acquiring the land for the public project. Chapter 32 of state statute deals with eminent domain and states rules that have to be followed when a government is trying to take private property for a public purpose, according to Erik Olsen, an attorney from Eminent Domain Service, LLC in Madison who represented Tollaksen in the lawsuit.
Tollaksen claimed in the lawsuit and to the Dells Events that with construction taking place near his land, heavy rains took runoff directly into the Beaver Springs’ fishing pond in October. He sought compensation for the damages.
Fishing was not allowed to happen there due to the saturation, Tollaksen said. He said spring water is being pumped from Trout Pond to flush out soil from the saturation. Catch-and-release fishing is now allowed at the property but those fishing can’t keep their catch, he said. He’s hoping to start catch and keep before Memorial Day.
The counterclaims also claim the city retaliated against Tollaksen by sending him a letter providing false claims he violated the city’s sign code.
“The lawsuit was settled out of court, so the claims were never proven,” Olsen said. The settlement’s agreement said both parties disputed the allegations and claims against them in the lawsuit. The agreement was approved by the city’s common council Feb. 15 and provided to the Dells Events through a records request.
Wisconsin Dells City Attorney Joe Hasler said the city followed all necessary laws and state statues when acquiring Tollaksen’s land for the Trout Road project. Hasler said the notification of Tollaksen’s violation of the city’s sign code was for a sign not involved within the boundaries of the Trout Road project.
Resolving the issue
The Wisconsin Dells common council approved a $47,600 settlement with Tollaksen for the land at its Feb. 15 meeting. In return, the city received land for the project, a temporary construction easement and a permanent storm water easement, according to the settlement agreement.
Two signs and fencing along the road would be removed at the city’s cost and a fire hydrant located on Tollaksen’s property will be moved off the property to another location. Tollaksen will need to reinstall the signs and fencing on his property at his own cost, according to the document.
The case was dismissed March 15, according to online court records.
Hasler said the city filed the lawsuit against Tollaksen to settle the dispute before the start of spring construction season and to keep the project on schedule.
“The city and Mr. Tollaksen had a dispute with respect to some eminent domain issues and some adverse possession issues and the city, in an effort to get those resolved in time for a March construction season, decided to initiate the lawsuit in (November) and the initiation of the lawsuit had the desired effect, which was we resolved the issues in time for the construction season,” Hasler said.
Hasler said filing the lawsuit was a necessary measure on the city’s end, adding the dispute was resolved in a “prompt and fair” manner.
“The city did what it needed to do in order to get the matter resolved,” Hasler said. “There were discussions and when discussions don’t bear fruit sometimes the next result is to file a lawsuit in order to go to the next step.”
When asked if the city was satisfied with the outcome of the dispute, Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said “it is what it is. I think we preferred not to go through it but once it started I think we got settlements in the best — both sides are in agreement.” He declined further comment on the lawsuit or the settlement.
Despite the frustration, Tollaksen is not against the updates happening at Trout Road.
“The road is going to be nicer and wider,” Tollaksen said. “In all, we are for the project and we are glad to see it going.”
While Trout Road will be closed for three quarters of a mile from Clara Avenue, Beaver Springs Park and the aquarium will still be open. Vehicles will be allowed to enter the property heading southbound on Trout Road and turning on first entrance at the left, he said. The entrance is just before the start of the construction site. Tollaksen said signage will be posted near the facility to inform drivers.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.