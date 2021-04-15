Wisconsin Dells business owner frustrated by city lawsuit over land dispute for road project

The city then offered him $1,500, according to Tollaksen. Still not satisfied with the offer, Tollaksen said he wanted to work out a solution with the city so it had land for the project.

Tollaksen believed negotiations were going well and a meeting was scheduled to work out a potential solution. Then he got a call from his attorney saying the city filed a lawsuit against him. The lawsuit was filed in November, according to online court records.

“I was pretty shocked to hear that,” Tollaksen said. “I thought we were working this out.”

Tollaksen would like to find out why the city filed a lawsuit against him rather than continue the negotiations he said were in process. He wanted to tell his story because he felt the situation could’ve been handled better and at less costs to taxpayers.

“If they would have treated people more fairly and professionally this wouldn’t have had to happen this way,” Tollaksen said. “It got more expensive as things went along. I think it could’ve been done a lot cheaper. I mean, I’m a taxpayer too. We pay a lot of tax here every year like every other property owner. It bothers me to see people made decisions that, to me, was wasteful with the city’s money.”

Lawsuit details