Wisconsin Dells couple charged with choking, whipping child with belt

A Wisconsin Dells couple has been charged with physical abuse of a child for allegedly choking and whipping an 11-year-old with a belt.

Asheaun M. Henry, 26, Wisconsin Dells, and Dwaun M. Redd, 35, Wisconsin Dells, are facing identical charges of physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm, a class H felony, in Columbia County after a Wisconsin Dells Police investigation.

At separate initial appearances on Monday Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set the signature bond for Henry and Redd at $2,000. Online court records show both Henry and Redd are no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin Dells Police Officer spoke with the 11-year-old victim on Nov. 23. The victim was using Henry’s cell phone to send messages to friends. There was an argument and the victim was pushed onto a bed.

Redd then entered the room and hit the victim with a belt. Henry allegedly began choking the victim.

Henry allegedly admitted the victim was whipped with a belt and choked. Redd also allegedly admitted to whipping the victim with a belt and restraining the victim.

Henry and Redd are both scheduled to be in the Columbia County Courthouse on Dec. 20 for a pre-trial conference and again in front of Judge Hepler on Jan. 12.