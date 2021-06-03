Wisconsin Dells man charged with drunkenly hitting pedestrians during Automotion car show

Police set up a perimeter to catch him and soon chased him down near the Atlantis Hotel roughly 15 minutes later. According to the complaint, Zoran had taser wires “hanging near him” and he was out of breath.

Sharp allegedly told officers he ran because he had been falsely accused of drunken driving before and he was afraid of the police because of “how things are these days,” apologizing to the officers for “all of the trouble.”

Officer Brandon Koziol spoke to the people who reported being hit by the vehicle. Mostly minor injuries were reported, according to the complaint, with one man needing crutches because he had trouble walking and a “badly” bruised left knee and arm. Those reporting they were struck were taken to local hospitals. One person had a sore leg, another had X-rays taken but no broken bones and one had a CT scan taken due to head pain. Another person said he had a swollen and painful back as well as scratches on his hand and a bump on his head.

Sharp was taken to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and evaluated for a possible concussion. A preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.10% blood alcohol content reading for Sharp. According to online court records, Sharp was convicted of drunken driving in May 2020.