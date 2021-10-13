Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexually assaulting sedated woman

A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Anthony James Olson, 45, was charged with felony third-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and bail jumping.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $5,000 signature bond for Olson. Conditions of the bond include no contact with the woman, her home or her workplace and Olson is prohibited from going onto the premises of McDonald’s along Highway 12 in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the criminal complaint, Olson showed up at a residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and entered a woman’s bedroom uninvited. Because of a chronic condition, the woman was in pain that prevented her from moving well. She told police she had taken a muscle relaxer and told the man to get out of her room multiple times.

Despite being told to go, the woman said Olson laid down next to her and started to kiss her. She told police she couldn’t move away because of the pain and the effects of the pill.

According to the complaint, the medication caused the woman to pass out. When she awoke, Olson was lying next to her with his pants off. The woman realized Olson had also removed some of her clothing and was sexually assaulting her, refusing to stop when she told him. After assaulting her, the woman said Olson told her he thought she was joking when she said no.

The charges of bail jumping are related to pending cases in Sauk County Circuit Court. Olson was charged with battery and released on a signature bond Sept. 21. He was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and released on a signature bond June 6. Both bonds require he not commit any crime.

Olson faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 12 years and fines up to $55,000. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 6.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.