Wisconsin Dells man charged with sexually assaulting sedated woman

A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Anthony James Olson, 45, was charged with felony third-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and bail jumping.
Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $5,000 signature bond for Olson. Conditions of the bond include no contact with the woman, her home or her workplace and Olson is prohibited from going onto the premises of McDonald’s along Highway 12 in Wisconsin Dells.
According to the criminal complaint, Olson showed up at a residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and entered a woman’s bedroom uninvited. Because of a chronic condition, the woman was in pain that prevented her from moving well. She told police she had taken a muscle relaxer and told the man to get out of her room multiple times.
Despite being told to go, the woman said Olson laid down next to her and started to kiss her. She told police she couldn’t move away because of the pain and the effects of the pill.
According to the complaint, the medication caused the woman to pass out. When she awoke, Olson was lying next to her with his pants off. The woman realized Olson had also removed some of her clothing and was sexually assaulting her, refusing to stop when she told him. After assaulting her, the woman said Olson told her he thought she was joking when she said no.
The charges of bail jumping are related to pending cases in Sauk County Circuit Court. Olson was charged with battery and released on a signature bond Sept. 21. He was charged with possessing a firearm while intoxicated and released on a signature bond June 6. Both bonds require he not commit any crime.
Olson faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 12 years and fines up to $55,000. He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 6.
Devin J. Schroeder, 25, of Madison, talks to his attorney, Mark Frank, during his sentencing hearing Wednesday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Albart B. Shores, 59, of La Crosse, enters the courtroom Thursday for his sentencing hearing in Sauk County Circuit Court. A jury found him guilty of all counts against him in a deadly crash from Oct. 2018 along Interstate 94/90 in the town of Delton in which Shores was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.09%.
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen argues for Devin J. Schroeder, 25, of Madison, to receive a prison sentence of 16 years for charges of arson and burglary during a sentencing hearing Wednesday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Robert Pulvermacher turns to the family of Harold Johnson, the 88-year-old Pulvermacher admitted to stabbing to death in January 2019, to say he was sorry during his sentencing hearing Tuesday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day tells the jury Monday that his client, Albart B. Shores of La Crosse, was not responsible for a car accident that resulted in the deaths of two men in October 2018. Shores is charged with six felony counts of homicide by use of a vehicle.
Amber Lundgren enters the courtroom Thursday before a preliminary hearing at the Sauk County Courthouse. Lundgren is facing a lifetime prison sentence for the death of 37-year-old Westfield resident Christopher Lytle.
A Medflight helicopter lands on City View Road north of Baraboo after a head-on collision Thursday. Two people were taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital and were described as in "serious condition" by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Robert M. Pulvermacher appears Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court after he was captured in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the east side of Madison. To his right is Baraboo attorney David Susens.
Amber Lundgren, right, sits quietly crying next to her attorney Andrew Martinez during a preliminary hearing Thursday at the Sauk County Courthouse. Lundgren faces life imprisonment for a first degree intentional homicide charge after admittedly shooting a man in September.
Albart B. Shores, 58, La Crosse, stands while masked and behind a plastic divider beside his attorney, waiting for the jury to enter the courtroom Monday at the Sauk County Courthouse for the first day of his trial. Shores was charged with six felony counts of homicide by use of a vehicle in relation to a fatal October 2018 crash.
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen addresses Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett during a proceeding in December 2019 regarding a first-degree homicide case against Amber Lundgren, center right, as she sits alongside her attorneys Andrew Martinez, center, and Taylor Hart.
Robert Pulvermacher, right, listens as family members of Harold Johnson, an 88-year-old Pulvermacher stabbed to death in January 2019, read statements about how the murder has affected their lives during Pulvermacher's sentencing hearing Tuesday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Sauk County Circuit Judge Michael Screnock jokes while giving a speech about newly appointed District Attorney Mike Albrecht as he sits with his son, Henrik, during a swearing-in ceremony Friday at the county courthouse.
Judge Wendy Klicko confers with defense attorney Andrew Martinez, left, and Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen, right, in Sauk County Circuit Court on Wednesday during the sentence hearing on sexual abuse charges for Riley M. Roth, 18, of Reedsburg,.
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen gives an opening statement Monday at the county courthouse in the first day of the homicide trial of Albart B. Shores, a La Crosse man charged with vehicular homicide.
William Wenzel, right, appears Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court alongside defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner. Wenzel stood mute and pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of possession of child pornography.
Mike Albrecht takes the oath of office as the newly appointed district attorney with his son, 11-month-old Henrik, as he is sworn in by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett during a ceremony Friday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Amber Lundgren, center, appears Dec. 16 in Sauk County Circuit Court with attorneys Andrew Martinez, left, and Taylor Hart.
A computer streams the sentencing hearing of former Baraboo pastor William A. Metzger from the jury assembly room Monday in the Sauk County Courthouse.
Amber Lundgren, 35, right, sits with her attorney Andrew Martinez during a proceeding Thursday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Sauk County Sheriff's Detective Drew Bulin answers questions from District Attorney Michael Albrecht during a preliminary hearing over a homicide case Thursday at the Sauk County Courthouse.
Sauk County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Tate tells local children and families about K-9 Jennings during the Baraboo library's pet expo July 22 at Ochsner Park in Baraboo.
Det. Lt. Chris Zunker of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office speaks May 10 during Sauk County's Respect for Law Day observance in front of the courthouse in downtown Baraboo.
