Wisconsin Dells man drops extradition appeal in Michigan governor kidnapping plot case

A Wisconsin Dells area man accused of plotting terrorism against the governor of Michigan has dropped an appeal against extradition.
On Friday, documents were filed in court behalf of Brian Higgins, 52, notifying the court that he will drop his challenge to a request to extradite him from Wisconsin to Michigan to face a charge of providing material support to a terrorist act. The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord in light of the governor’s restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Higgins was specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home, and Wisconsin and Michigan officials requested that he be transferred to Michigan last October.
New court documents indicate that Higgins voluntarily decided to dismiss his appeal with advice of his legal counsel, which will allow the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to give Michgan agents custody of Higgins to transport him to Michigan once accepted by the court. He has been in the Columbia County Jail since November as court proceedings continued, and remained in Columbia County custody as of Friday afternoon, according to online records. Court proceedings began moving forward in Michigan Monday.
Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the Michigan charge.
On Oct. 8, 2020 the FBI announced the arrest of 13 suspects, from across the country, accused of being involved in the kidnapping plot. Higgins was the 14th person to be charged in state or federal court. The Michigan State Police and the FBI report investigating people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters, anti-government militia groups, who trained for acts of terrorist violence and planned the kidnapping. Court proceedings have continued with the other men charged in state and federal courts.
Documents indicate that some of the men charged conducted combat and firearms training at a rural residence outside Cambria in July.
