Wisconsin Dells man drops extradition appeal in Michigan governor kidnapping plot case

A Wisconsin Dells area man accused of plotting terrorism against the governor of Michigan has dropped an appeal against extradition.

On Friday, documents were filed in court behalf of Brian Higgins, 52, notifying the court that he will drop his challenge to a request to extradite him from Wisconsin to Michigan to face a charge of providing material support to a terrorist act. The FBI alleges several men were involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and try her for treason of their own accord in light of the governor’s restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgins was specifically accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor’s vacation home, and Wisconsin and Michigan officials requested that he be transferred to Michigan last October.

New court documents indicate that Higgins voluntarily decided to dismiss his appeal with advice of his legal counsel, which will allow the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to give Michgan agents custody of Higgins to transport him to Michigan once accepted by the court. He has been in the Columbia County Jail since November as court proceedings continued, and remained in Columbia County custody as of Friday afternoon, according to online records. Court proceedings began moving forward in Michigan Monday.