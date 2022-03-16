Wisconsin Dells man gets 7 years in federal prison for meth dealing, authorities say

A Wisconsin Dells man on Tuesday was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for meth dealing, authorities reported.
Levonte C. Scales, 29, was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson for possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams of more of methamphetamine, a charge he pleaded guilty to on Dec. 13, 2021, according to the office of Timothy O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
On June 22, officers responded to a Lake Delton hotel where they found Scales, who had a felony warrant for his arrest. Scales was seen outside the hotel carrying two backpacks and then fleeing the scene. After a short chase, he was arrested and officer found about 100 grams of methamphetamine, a stolen firearm that was loaded, drug packaging materials, and $3,400, O’Shea said in a statement.
Peterson said at Scales’ sentencing that he was a danger to the community, and had squandered previous terms of supervision which could have changed the course of his life, O’Shea said.
The charge against Scales was the result of an investigation conducted by the Lake Delton Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zachary Corey and Steven Anderson prosecuted the case.
