Wisconsin Dells officials: Federal COVID-19 funds can help offset 23% loss of premier resort tax

Wisconsin Dells city officials learned that federal COVID-19 funds from the American Rescue Plan can be used to fill some of the gap in lost premier resort tax money from last year’s shutdowns.
Based on guidance she received from the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry shared with the city’s finance committee on May 17 possible uses for federal funds. Last year’s COVID-19 shutdowns slowed the region’s $1.6 billion tourism industry. The item can be classified as replacing loss of public sector revenue, Terry said.
Money from the American Rescue Plan can be used for seven total categories including replacing loss of public sector revenue, supporting public health response, serving hard hit communities/families, providing premium pay for essential workers, investing in water and sewer infrastructure and investing in broadband, according to Terry and the League of Municipalities.
The committee took no action and will continue discussions on how to best use the money. The council will need to approve the designation of the funds before any of it can be spent.
“I don’t need any decisions tonight,” Terry said to the committee members. “I just wanted you guys to kind of start thinking about these things because at some point we will have to make the decision on how we choose to spend this money.”
Premier resort tax is the extra 1.25% of local tax added on top of state sales tax that applies to items like clothing, books, jewelry, bikes, ATVs, restaurant food and beverages, and other retail items that would normally be assessed a sales tax. The money is used for infrastructure. Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton are two of five other municipalities in Wisconsin that have a premier resort tax, according to the Department of Revenue website.
When shutdowns began in March 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 and health officials recommended people not travel due to the risk of spreading the virus, tourism decreased statewide and affected both municipalities’ premier resort tax collections.
Collections dropped 23% in 2020 compared to 2019 numbers and was 11% less than what was predicted in the city’s 2020 budget. Premier resort tax collections totaled $2.1 million in 2019 in Wisconsin Dells compared to $1.6 million in 2020. The city budgeted a conservative $1.6 million in premier resort tax collections when prepping for its 2021 budget last fall with an unknown future for the area’s tourism industry.
Terry said if federal funds are put into the premier resort tax fund, it could be used for any infrastructure needs that go beyond public works and road projects normally covered under the money, like purchasing squad cards or ambulances.
“If it is something that is covered under the PRT umbrella then we would be able to do something with that,” Terry said.
Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton are scheduled to receive an estimated $295,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. Wisconsin Dells’ portion is split between three counties with the city overlapping into Sauk, Columbia and Adams County. No city residents live in the Juneau County portion of Wisconsin Dells, which is why that portion of funding is at zero dollars, Terry said.
Columbia County’s portion of Wisconsin Dells has the highest amount of funding at over $266,000.
Terry the city has not yet received the federal funds. Based on guidance she’s received, Terry is waiting for the state to receive the money to disperse to every municipality in the state that’s eligible to receive funds. Once the state receives the funds, it has 30 days to give it to the municipalities. She’s expecting the city might receive the money in one lump sum rather than being split over two years due to the population of the city.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.