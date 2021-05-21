Wisconsin Dells officials: Federal COVID-19 funds can help offset 23% loss of premier resort tax

“If it is something that is covered under the PRT umbrella then we would be able to do something with that,” Terry said.

Wisconsin Dells and Lake Delton are scheduled to receive an estimated $295,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. Wisconsin Dells’ portion is split between three counties with the city overlapping into Sauk, Columbia and Adams County. No city residents live in the Juneau County portion of Wisconsin Dells, which is why that portion of funding is at zero dollars, Terry said.

Columbia County’s portion of Wisconsin Dells has the highest amount of funding at over $266,000.

Terry the city has not yet received the federal funds. Based on guidance she’s received, Terry is waiting for the state to receive the money to disperse to every municipality in the state that’s eligible to receive funds. Once the state receives the funds, it has 30 days to give it to the municipalities. She’s expecting the city might receive the money in one lump sum rather than being split over two years due to the population of the city.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

