The official event of Automotion weekend in Wisconsin Dells is the classic car show at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. However, that is only a small piece of a much larger weekend this year that was fraught with challenges for local authorities.

People have shared complaints about Automotion weekend through social media and other outlets, including calling for area officials to hold a forum for them to bring their concerns to the public. Wisconsin Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz said that the city is hosting a special public safety meeting on June 19 at the city’s Municipal Building at 4:30 p.m.

Multiple incidents at this year’s event have area residents calling for changes and officials emphasizing public safety. In one altercation, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department reported that one person was arrested for joyriding in a stolen vehicle following a K-9 chase into the woods adjacent to Interstate 90/94.

Three more were arrested for disorderly conduct and assaulting officers following a large brawl at Showboat Saloon.

The three arrests stemming from the Showboat fight came following a call from employees at Tug’s Kitchen to remove confrontational customers refusing to leave just before 1:30 a.m. on May 21. One of the three arrested climbed over the bar and attempted to assault a Tug’s bartender.

A WDPD officer and Columbia County deputy were both assaulted when the three refused orders from officers to leave Tug’s. After requests for backup, the three individuals were arrested. They were released on May 23 after posting $500 bonds apiece.

Lake Delton Police Department Assistant Chief Eric Thunberg released department statistics for the weekend. These included 146 service calls, 229 citations, 415 warnings, three arrests, and six traffic collisions. He said no fatalities were reported.

“Every year the folks who put on Automotion meet afterwards to debrief as to what went well and what areas can be improved on,” said Lake Delton village administrator Tim McCumber in an email. “We will keep working with organizers to improve this popular Dells event. It’s never going to be perfect but we expect this to evolve and improve every year.”

McCumber also commended the work of area first responders for their efforts with traffic flow and public safety. Police staff are requested from law enforcement agencies throughout the state to assist with the event, and Kevin Hall, a Beaver Dam police officer and his K-9 dog, Yeti, assisted WDPD Lt. Ben Wiese and his K-9, Rocky, with the joyriding arrest.

Wojnicz added that the main concern with the high volume of traffic through the weekend is public safety and accessibility for first responders. He referred to the fight at Showboat as “unfortunate.”

“Local residents, particularly on the Dells side here, have been opposed to Automotion from a public safety standpoint,” said Wojnicz, adding that the main event at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park presents no trouble.

The mayor added that he had never seen the amount of vehicles in the Dells area for the weekend as he saw this year and that arterial streets in the area were nearly impossible to navigate.

“I’m guessing the attendance this year was at an all-time high,” said Wojnicz. “If something were to happen. Let’s say you had an issue that you needed to get to the hospital. You probably weren’t going to get there.”

Rhonda Parchem, the Director of Marketing and Communications with the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, said that the bureau has received all positive feedback regarding the Automotion event at Mt. Olympus and has not received any feedback calling for the curtailing of weekend activities.

A Dells-Delton EMS ambulance transporting a patient had to travel in the opposite lane of traffic down Broadway on Saturday evening as part of its navigation through the bottleneck of vehicles.

“We had a lot of extra (police) help, but for a crowd like that, it’s not enough,” said Wojnicz. “We could use 100 officers. You need traffic officers and people on foot.”

Two businesses in Lake Delton decided to close on May 20, the Saturday during Automotion weekend. A spokesperson for one of them mentioned that, despite their parking lot being closed, the lot needed to be cleaned up — taking nearly 2½ hours — and had items such as soiled diapers, bottles containing human waste, used condoms, and other garbage. The spokesperson said one would “need a hazmat suit” to clean up the materials in the lot.

Bonnie Alton, a Wisconsin Dells resident, said that the event “has gotten too big” for the Dells area and mentioned bringing in the National Guard as a solution.

“The locals have absolutely had it,” said Alton. “This was the final straw. Obviously, the town of the Dells can’t handle this. They either need to cancel it or call in the National Guard because the locals are not going to tolerate this again.”

Alton also said that a motorist whose car broke down near her house on River Road asked her if he could park his vehicle on her property, which she declined.

Wojnicz added that food and beverage and lodging in the area did well during the weekend. He said that Premier Resort Tax revenue from Automotion weekend helps the city with public works funding.

“We have to get past the economic side of it, and how can we move the traffic better and how can we make it safer for our residents,” said Wojnicz.