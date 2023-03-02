The Wisconsin Dells Parkway project slated for the middle of the decade may be pushed back one year due to concerns over flooding prevention and construction timetables around tourism season.

During a special meeting of the Lake Delton village board on Feb. 27, Raine Gardner, a senior project engineer for MSA Professional Services, informed the board of the proposed delay of the parkway’s future work. She and board members discussed concerns regarding stormwater diversion, flooding prevention, and construction periods with regard to tourism.

“Due to the cost increase of the overall project, DOT (Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT)) took it back and looked at their program years and their budgeting, and is proposing, at the moment, to build the city (of Wisconsin Dells) section in 2025,” said Gardner at the meeting, adding that the village sections of the project are being proposed for a pushback to 2026 and 2027.

Costs and programming needed for the project are the two main reasons for the delay, according to Gardner. She added that one positive to the situation is the village having more time with design aspects in preparation of the project. WisDOT informed MSA of the schedule changes earlier in February.

Gardner explained the revised schedule in response to village trustee Tom Diehl, saying that the Wisconsin Dells portion of the project (Wisconsin Dells Parkway’s intersection with Broadway to the intersection with County Highway A) would be done during the spring and fall of 2025.

Diehl and village administrator Tim McCumber emphasized the importance of an agreement between the village and WisDOT that all construction be completed during the spring and fall, so as not to interfere with tourism traffic during the summer. WisDOT and MSA are having a follow-up meeting on March 7 to further discuss construction timelines.

Stormwater diversion and how it impacts the village’s drainage systems is currently the project’s main challenge, according to Gardner. A key component of the upcoming project is a widening of the road to accommodate a two-way, left-turn lane (TWLTL), which will impact stormwater drainage.

“That’s been a lot bigger of a hurdle of recent that we’re learning as we go through the review of the plans and the impacts to the village’s system,” said Gardner. “We’re trying to figure out how to not overload a particular area.”

Lower-lying areas of the parkway, such as the valleys near Pizza Pub and Hotel Rome at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park are key locations in stormwater discussions. Gardner told board member Merije Ajvazi, who owns Pizza Pub, that construction plans regarding TWLTLs and driveways have not changed much since being established last year.

Olympus Road, a future street near Mt. Olympus west from Wisconsin Dells Parkway, was slated to begin construction this coming fall. Gardner said that MSA is meeting with Mt. Olympus officials to further discuss this on March 7.

Gardner discussed other village projects during the engineering report, including the upcoming projects on Burritt Avenue and Bayer Lane, which are both scheduled to begin next month.