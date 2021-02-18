Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Jody Ward looks to retire, council appoints Lt. Perry Mayer as interim

“Jody’s done a good job,” Wojnicz said of Ward’s service. “I think he could have retired a year ago but he chose to stay on… I think he did a good job and our police department has done well under his leadership. There’s always little blips that arise and they’ve handled them appropriately.”

With Ward stepping down, the common council approved to retain Public Administration Associates, LLC to assist in hiring a police chief. The company will also conduct an audit of the city’s police department, which Wojnicz said will make recommendations for how the city can make better public safety decisions.

“We are just doing our due diligence and finding out maybe that we are just doing some things that aren’t up to the current standards,” he said of the audit. “We may find out nothing. We’re not looking to find anything.”

A voicemail left for Ward at the police department says he will be out of the office until March 2. In an email provided to the Dells Events, Ward said he will make his retirement public after the proposal is accepted and issue the city a letter indicating his plans.