Wisconsin Dells School District moving to full-day 4K in 2021-22 school year

Traditionally, the school district offered six sections of 4K but due to decreasing enrollment, five sections can be offered, Slack said. The measure will save the district over $53,800 next school year.

Slack mentioned the four-day, full-day format has been growing around the state. According to The Cap Times, the state considers 4K students as .5 or .6 of a full-time student in grades K-12 for budget purposes. Gov. Tony Evers proposed increasing 4K to a 1.0 format in his first biennium budget two years ago but the item did not pass the Legislature. Evers again proposed the full-day format in the 2021-23 biennium budget but Republican legislators have not indicated support for it.

Slack said funding might not come through in the upcoming state budget cycle but believes a full-day model could be funded by the state in the future.