Wisconsin Dells' Upham Woods scheduled to complete new $3M facility in May

According to the UW-Madison website, Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center is located on 318 acres of land off County Road N in the Juneau County portion of Wisconsin Dells and consists of 14 buildings, including a fully equipped nature center and a raptor enclosure housing educational birds of prey. It serves about 12,000 people per year, including 4-H groups as a summer camp, K-12 schools for science education field trips and university students for conducting research, Hougham said.

In addition to the new facility, Upham Woods was named one of 16 spots that will receive a $5 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation for an interdisciplinary, multi-year project to advance anti-racist practices and pedagogy in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine, according to a press release on UW-Madison’s website. The money will be used to host artists in residence and speakers, Hougham said. While exact details are still in the works, Hougham hopes the project will kick off this fall.