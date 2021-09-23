Wisconsin Dells will use COVID-19 funds to replace 23% loss of premier resort tax money
ERICA DYNES
Capital Newspapers
Finance Committee Chairperson Brian Holzem talks during the committee's discussion at its Sept. 20 meeting on how to use the COVID-19 federal stimulus money Wisconsin Dells has been allocated.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Ed Wojnicz, who sits on the city's finance committee and is the mayor of Wisconsin Dells, listens to discussion on uses for the city's allocation of COVID-19 stimulus funds during the finance committee's Sept. 20 meeting at Wisconsin Dells Municipal Building.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Wisconsin Dells Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry addresses business owner Jim Morris about the city's façade improvement grant program used to help downtown businesses at the finance committee's Sept. 20 meeting.
Wisconsin Dells will use all of its COVID-19 federal stimulus money to help replace a nearly 23% loss in premier resort tax revenue the city experienced last year when tourism grinded to a halt due to the pandemic’s restrictions and safer-at-home orders.
City officials also approved using $40,000 of premier resort tax money to refund the city’s façade improvement grant, a matching grant program that helps businesses make exterior improvements and install signage.
The common council unanimously approved to allocate the dollars at its Sept. 20 meeting. Alderperson Jesse DeFosse was absent. The allocation was also unanimously approved by the finance committee meeting held prior to the common council meeting the same evening. The conversations continued from the finance committee’s August meeting, where members discussed but did not reach a decision on how to use the funds.
The city received its first allocation of $156,584.16. The city’s total American Rescue Plan allocation of $313,168 will be split over a two year period, with the other half expected in 2022.
Premier resort tax is the extra 1.25% added onto state sales tax in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to Administrative Coordinator/Finance Director Karen Terry, Wisconsin Dells has received over $1.5 million in premier resort tax for 2021 so far. The final premier resort tax payment and total distribution amount for 2021 will not be known until Nov. 15.
During discussion, finance committee members agreed it was best to also put some of the funds into the façade improvement grant program to give back to the local businesses and help improve downtown Dells.
“I think it’s a great program too, the downtown is starting to look really good,” said Mike Freel, who sits on both the finance committee and common council. “The more we can help the downtown the better.”
Resident Jim Morris, who owns VR Universe at 321 Broadway, said the businesses along Broadway would like to see the allocation of the grant program used toward smaller projects across multiple businesses rather than one big business and risk running out of money for other businesses. He said businesses have asked for funds from the façade program in previous years but was told there wasn’t any money in the fund. As of Sept. 21, the city’s website said all funds have been utilized for the grant.
Wojnicz said the reason the façade money account was depleted was because funds were set aside to build infrastructure for the new high school on Brew Farm Road. With the high school now open and businesses in the midst of recovering from last year’s COVID-19 restrictions, Wojnicz said it was time to replace the funds.
“We know we need to get this fund filled back up,” he said.
Terry said putting money towards the program shows support for the local businesses.
“A reason for a lot of this funding is to start helping some of these small business owners and I think this is a great way for our community to show that we are supporting our small businesses on our Main Street downtown,” Terry said.
Karen Terry
City Treasurer Karen Terry presents information about the $4.7 million promissory note with Lake Delton for the city's contribution to the fully-constructed new high school. The council approved to authorize the issuance of the note at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Alderperson Brian Holzem addresses an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV access on city streets in Wisconsin Dells. The legislative committee unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance which was followed with a unanimous approval by the council later in the evening Sept. 21.
Wisconsin Dells Second District Council Member Mike Freel reviews documents regarding the 2019 fiscal year audit at the finance committee's Sept. 21 meeting. The audit showed the city was in good financial standing for the year.
Wisconsin Dells Council Member Terry Marshall expresses gratitude for city officials, area ATV clubs and businesses for working with the city to put together an ordinance opening all city streets to ATV/UTV access at the council's Oct. 19 meeting. While the council approved the ordinance, the routes will need further approval from the county and state as well as signage before the vehicles can operate within city limits.
Wisconsin Dells Mayor and Finance Committee member Ed Wojnicz, left, helps fellow committee member Mike Freel find a line item in the upcoming budget during the finance committee's Oct. 22 meeting to review the city's proposed 2021 budget. The finance committee approved to recommended the proposed $5.7 million budget with a $3.4 million tax levy to the common council to review at its Nov.16 meeting, where the final budget and tax levy may be adopted.
Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee Chairperson Tara Anchor asks City Treasurer Karen Terry, not pictured, a question about the committee's budget for the upcoming year at the Sept. 2 meeting.
Council Member Terry Marshall hands out a proposed map of ATV/UTV routes in Wisconsin Dells. The legislative committee approved updates to its proposed ordinance allowing the vehicles to drive within city limits at its Oct. 12 meeting and will go to the common council for a second reading and potential final action.
Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee members Adam Makowski and Mark Sweet look over documents regrading the city's planned holiday light display before the start of the committee's Oct. 21 meeting. Besides discussing plans for a potential holiday event and light display along the Riverwalk, the committee decided to cancel this year's Downtown Fall Fest due to COVID-19 and the capacity restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Wisconsin Dells City Attorney Joe Hasler makes a suggestion to add an amendment to an ordinance that would allow ATV/UTV vehicles to operate in city limits at the committee's Oct. 12 meeting. The committee approved amendments to the proposed ordinance, which will be reviewed at the Oct. 19 council meeting for a second reading and potential final approval.
Wisconsin Dells Finance Committee Chairperson Brian Holzem, who also sits on the common council, talks about a change to the 2021 EMS commission budget. The committee and the common council approved to adjust the budget by deferring its capital outlay on an ambulance purchase until possibly 2022.
Karen Terry
City Treasurer Karen Terry presents information about the $4.7 million promissory note with Lake Delton for the city's contribution to the fully-constructed new high school. The council approved to authorize the issuance of the note at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Brian Holzem
Alderperson Brian Holzem addresses an ordinance allowing ATV/UTV access on city streets in Wisconsin Dells. The legislative committee unanimously approved a first reading of the ordinance which was followed with a unanimous approval by the council later in the evening Sept. 21.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Mike looks at audit documents
Wisconsin Dells Second District Council Member Mike Freel reviews documents regarding the 2019 fiscal year audit at the finance committee's Sept. 21 meeting. The audit showed the city was in good financial standing for the year.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Alderperson Terry Marshall
Wisconsin Dells Council Member Terry Marshall expresses gratitude for city officials, area ATV clubs and businesses for working with the city to put together an ordinance opening all city streets to ATV/UTV access at the council's Oct. 19 meeting. While the council approved the ordinance, the routes will need further approval from the county and state as well as signage before the vehicles can operate within city limits.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Ed and Mike review budget
Wisconsin Dells Mayor and Finance Committee member Ed Wojnicz, left, helps fellow committee member Mike Freel find a line item in the upcoming budget during the finance committee's Oct. 22 meeting to review the city's proposed 2021 budget. The finance committee approved to recommended the proposed $5.7 million budget with a $3.4 million tax levy to the common council to review at its Nov.16 meeting, where the final budget and tax levy may be adopted.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Sarah Brown clerk/treasurer
Wisconsin Dells Clerk/Treasurer Sarah Brown takes notes at the city's Nov. 16 common council meeting. Brown was hired for the position in September.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Tara asks question
Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee Chairperson Tara Anchor asks City Treasurer Karen Terry, not pictured, a question about the committee's budget for the upcoming year at the Sept. 2 meeting.
ERICA DYNES/Times-Press
Terry hands out map
Council Member Terry Marshall hands out a proposed map of ATV/UTV routes in Wisconsin Dells. The legislative committee approved updates to its proposed ordinance allowing the vehicles to drive within city limits at its Oct. 12 meeting and will go to the common council for a second reading and potential final action.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Adam and Mark
Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee members Adam Makowski and Mark Sweet look over documents regrading the city's planned holiday light display before the start of the committee's Oct. 21 meeting. Besides discussing plans for a potential holiday event and light display along the Riverwalk, the committee decided to cancel this year's Downtown Fall Fest due to COVID-19 and the capacity restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Joe Hasler
Wisconsin Dells City Attorney Joe Hasler makes a suggestion to add an amendment to an ordinance that would allow ATV/UTV vehicles to operate in city limits at the committee's Oct. 12 meeting. The committee approved amendments to the proposed ordinance, which will be reviewed at the Oct. 19 council meeting for a second reading and potential final approval.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Karen explains changes to 2021 budget
Wisconsin Dells City Treasurer Karen Terry explains adjustments to the city's 2021 proposed budget Oct. 22.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
Brian speaks about proposed changes to EMS budget
Wisconsin Dells Finance Committee Chairperson Brian Holzem, who also sits on the common council, talks about a change to the 2021 EMS commission budget. The committee and the common council approved to adjust the budget by deferring its capital outlay on an ambulance purchase until possibly 2022.
ERICA DYNES/Dells Events
