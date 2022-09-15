 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin Department of Justice releases names of officer and person killed in police shooting

A man shot and killed by an Adams County Sheriff's deputy earlier this month was wanted on felony warrants and brandished a firearm before being shot, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Thursday.

Bryon Childers, 61, was shot at about 7 p.m. Sept. 6 after Deputy Jacob Bean was dispatched to a call about a person walking along Cumberland Avenue in the town of Strongs Prairie. The DOJ said in a news release that Bean discovered Childers was wanted on the warrants, Childers brandished a firearm, and Bean shot him. Childers died at the scene.

Authorities had not previously released the deputy's or the dead man's names. DOJ said Bean has been with the Sheriff's Office for six years.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, and Bean was equipped with a body-worn camera, DOJ said. Bean has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation of the incident.

Childers has a criminal record in Wisconsin dating back to 2016, according to online court records, and at the time of his death had pending cases for violation of the state's sex offender registry, third-offense intoxicated driving and battery, among others.

Jacob Bean

Bean

 WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word

From a tragedy to a funeral to the courtroom: Two families hold tight in wake of accidental shooting

