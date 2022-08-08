Wisconsin details plans for opioid settlement funds as overdose deaths rise

Wisconsin, which has received its first $6 million in opioid settlement payments expected to total more than $500 million over many years, plans to spend much of the initial money boosting distribution of fentanyl testing strips and the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan.

Other priorities for $31 million in settlement funds expected this year include expanding addiction treatment centers, supporting Native American tribes hit hard by opioid deaths, paying for residential treatment stays and increasing substance use prevention education in K-12 schools, according to a state Department of Health Services plan before the Legislature’s budget committee. The panel has until Aug. 16 to weigh in.

The plan “identifies key areas where additional funding is needed to enhance our efforts to help people all across Wisconsin with opioid use disorder and to prevent future misuse, overdoses and deaths,” DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a media briefing Monday.

Wisconsin had a record 1,415 opioid overdose deaths last year, according to a preliminary total as of Monday that likely will increase before the tally is finalized in November, DHS spokesperson Jennifer Miller said. That’s up from the previous record of 1,227 deaths in 2020, which was 32% more than any previous year.

Dane County had a record 139 opioid deaths last year, according to the preliminary figures, up from its previous record of 123 in 2020. An overdose activity alert Wednesday by Public Health Madison and Dane County reported seven suspected overdoses, involving at least two deaths, in a 24-hour period last Monday and Tuesday.

Health officials attribute the surge in opioid deaths, which has been seen nationally, to stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, an increase in synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and a rise in the use of multiple drugs at one time. Fentanyl is now present throughout the entire drug supply and is often found in cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and even marijuana, officials say.

The state got $6 million late last month and anticipates seeing a total of $31 million this year from a nationwide agreement with Johnson & Johnson and three opioid distributors that should bring more than $420 million to Wisconsin over 18 years. Seventy percent of the funds will go to local governments, with 30% to be spent by DHS.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul said proposed agreements with Teva and Allergan, lawsuits involving Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and potential cases with other companies should bring Wisconsin's total opioid settlement funds to more than $500 million.

"We need to keep investing in programs that can help us fight this epidemic," Kaul said. "It's critical that we hold these opioid companies accountable."

The DHS plan for the first $6 million calls for spending $2 million on fentanyl testing strips, which were legalized in the state in March. The single-use strips of paper can be dipped into water containing a small sample from a pill, powder or injectable drug. Lines on the strips show the presence or absence of fentanyl. The goal is to help drug users make informed decisions, such as using less of a drug or with someone else instead of alone.

Some $3 million will be spent on increasing the availability of Narcan beyond 100 community agencies now in a state program. The program has distributed 65,000 doses of the drug, saving more than 3,200 lives the past three years, according to DHS.

Another $1 million will go to programs addressing root causes of substance abuse, such as housing and trauma recovery services.

Plans for spending the rest of the $31 million this year include $11 million for helping to build or expand centers for treatment and other services and $6 million for tribal nations. The opioid death rate among Native Americans and Blacks is nearly double the state average.