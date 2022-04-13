Wisconsin DNR announces new walleye, pike regulations for 2022

Anglers on northern Wisconsin waters will face new walleye and northern pike limits when the season opens next month.
In an effort to address declining walleye populations, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that waters in Ashland, Iron, Rusk, Sawyer and Vilas counties will be governed by standard walleye regulations for the Ceded Territory, which roughly covers the northern third of the state.
That means anglers can keep a daily limit of three fish between 15 and 20 inches or two between 15 and 20 inches and one over 24 inches.
A coveted trophy for anglers, a supper club mainstay and a staple food for the Ojibwe people, the cool-water fish has suffered a nearly three-decade decline as climate change and development have taken their toll on its habitat.
While populations have declined by as much as a third across northern Wisconsin and neighboring states, the DNR had allowed more liberal bag limits on some lakes where walleye populations were healthier.
Schreirer said the DNR may re-evaluate the regulations if populations rebound.
“This may not need to be in effect indefinitely,” he said.
The new walleye regulations will affect: Big Falls Flowage; Crowley Flowage; Dairyland Reservoir; Elk River; Flambeau River, including waters of the North Fork Flambeau River between Turtle-Flambeau Dam and Thornapple Flowage Dam; Grassy Lake; Lac Sault Dore; Ladysmith Flowage; Lower Park Falls Flowage; Phillips Chain (Duroy, Elk, Long, Wilson lakes and connecting waters combined); Pike Lake Chain (Amik, Pike, Round, Turner lakes and connecting waters combined); Pixley Flowage; Solberg Lake; South Fork Flambeau River; Thornapple Flowage; and Upper Park Falls Flowage.
The regulations will also apply to Escanaba Lake, a research lake in Vilas County, which the DNR says will allow scientists to test the effects on population levels while providing more opportunities for anglers to catch walleye.
The DNR also announced new regulations for northern pike on Big Muskego Lake, Bass Bay and connecting waters.
Anglers will be allowed a daily limit of two pike with no minimum length.
Fisheries biologist Ben Heussner said replacing the previous 40-inch minimum, in place since 2008, will protect larger female pike and maintain the current level of natural reproduction.
