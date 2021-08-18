Wisconsin DNR board chair says lawsuit to oust him is political

The chair of Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources policy board said Wednesday that a lawsuit seeking to remove him from the panel is politically motivated and that he has a right to continue serving, even as Senate Republicans have stalled confirmation of his replacement.

Fred Prehn said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration sees him as a roadblock to its wildlife and environmental agenda. He said he won't give up his seat until the state Senate confirms his replacement. He pointed to a May 25 analysis by the Legislative Reference Bureau that concluded the state Supreme Court ruled in 1964 that holdover appointees can continue to serve until their replacement wins Senate confirmation.

"I still believe I'm a duly nominated member of this board," Prehn said. "You read that memo and I think you'll go 'wow.' It's so on point with what we're doing."

Former Gov. Scott Walker appointed Prehn to the board in 2015. His term expired May 1. Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him, a move that would give his appointees majority control of the board. But Prehn has refused to step down, insisting he can remain in place until the Senate confirms Naas. The Republican-controlled body has yet to schedule a hearing on Naas' appointment.