Wisconsin DNR to check trail passes over Memorial Day weekend; free weekend on tap for June 4-5

Conservation wardens will be patrolling the Military Ridge State Trail and other popular bike trails over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The DNR says wardens will be checking for passes, dispensing safety tips and answering questions along the 40-mile trail between Madison and Dodgeville. But wardens will not be selling passes, so riders should buy one before hitting the trail.
All users over age 15 must have a trail pass to cycle, ski, skate or ride a horse on 24 of Wisconsin’s 44 state trails, which cover some 1,700 miles of the state, and in 18 state parks. Trailhead signs identify all trails that require a pass.
Passes are not required to walk or run.
Annual passes cost $25, while a one-day pass can be purchased for $5. Pass revenues are used to maintain the trails.
Users without a pass are required to pay an additional $5 fee to purchase one. Those who do not purchase a pass can be issued a citation.
Trail passes can be purchased at any state park office window, self-registration station or trailhead kiosk as well as some local businesses. Passes also can be purchased over the phone by contacting any state park or through the Dane County Parks website.
Established in 1981, the Military Ridge trail runs through Dane and Iowa counties along an 1855 military route through farmland, woods, wetlands and prairies and passes Governor Dodge and Blue Mound state parks.
For those willing to wait, the DNR will hold its annual “free fun” weekend June 4-5, waiving all state park admission fees as well as fishing license and trail pass requirements.
Elroy-Sparta State Trail
Cyclists make their way into a ¾-mile tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk. The nation's first rails-to-trails conversion has reopened more than three years after it was damaged by heavy rains.
A cyclist crosses a new bridge over the Baraboo River on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail. The Department of Natural Resources spent about $2.3 million to replace bridges, culverts and sections of trail washed away by floodwaters in 2018.
Lincoln Steward eats lunch Wednesday at the Eagle Eye Bar and Grill in Elroy on his way from Lodi to West Salem. It was the 11th leg of Steward's planned trip from his home in Nazareth, Pa., to Anchorage, Alaska.
Fourth-grade students from Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee prepare to embark on a two-day trip on the 32.5-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail. “If we’re going to study Wisconsin geography, we should experience it,” said teacher Sandy Loucks.
Cyclists Bradley Bridges, left, and Jeremy Williams, both of Rochester, Minn., rest at the entrance to a tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk during their trip from Winona, Minn., to Elroy and back.
Cyclists prepare to depart from the Elroy-Sparta State Trail headquarters in Kendall, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. The historic building once served as a train depot for the former railway which formerly occupied the site. John Hart -- State Journal
Glenn Bates and Cheryl Castles from the Springfield, Ill., area, make their way past the headquarters of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Kendall. The trail in Monroe County serves about 35,000 riders a year.
Anita Hege, left, her sister, Susanna, both of La Farge, Wis., pause along the Elroy-Sparta State Trail with a visiting friend from Haiti, Males Mainviel, during cycling trip along the trail west of Norwalk, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
Preparing for an anticipated influx of summer cyclists, Jeanette Von Haden and Nick Huerth paint the interior of the Creamery Ice Cream and More roadside stand near the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Wilton. Bikers from around the world travel the trail, with many frequenting businesses along the way.
Established in 1966 on the bed of the former Chicago and North Western railroad, the Elroy-Sparta State Trail is the nation's first "rails-to-trails" conversion and draws about 60,000 users per year.
A cyclist rides along a restored section of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail that was washed away when the Kickapoo River surged over its banks in August 2018.
Fourth-grade students from Prairie Hill Waldorf School in Pewaukee prepare to embark on a two-day trip on the 32.5-mile Elroy-Sparta State Trail. “If we’re going to study Wisconsin geography, we should experience it,” said teacher Sandy Loucks.
Cyclists Bradley Bridges, left, and Jeremy Williams, both of Rochester, Minn., rest at the entrance to a tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk during their trip from Winona, Minn., to Elroy and back.
A bridge remains damaged on the Elroy-Sparta Trail from the 2018 floods.
Guided by the light of a friend's small bicycle light, Anita Hege of La Farge, walks through a nearly mile-long tunnel on the Elroy-Sparta State Trail near Norwalk.
Anita Hege, left, her sister, Susanna, both of La Farge, Wis., pause along the Elroy-Sparta State Trail with a visiting friend from Haiti, Males Mainviel, during cycling trip along the trail west of Norwalk, Wis. Wednesday, May 27, 2015. John Hart -- State Journal
Dave Heilman, president of the board of the Friends of the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, shows of the fleet of rental bikes at the depot in Kendall.
Preparing for an anticipated influx of summer cyclists, Jeanette Von Haden and Nick Huerth paint the interior of the Creamery Ice Cream and More roadside stand near the Elroy-Sparta State Trail in Wilton. Bikers from around the world travel the trail, with many frequenting businesses along the way.
