Wisconsin DNR to check trail passes over Memorial Day weekend; free weekend on tap for June 4-5

Get your trail pass now.

Conservation wardens will be patrolling the Military Ridge State Trail and other popular bike trails over the Memorial Day weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says wardens will be checking for passes, dispensing safety tips and answering questions along the 40-mile trail between Madison and Dodgeville. But wardens will not be selling passes, so riders should buy one before hitting the trail.

All users over age 15 must have a trail pass to cycle, ski, skate or ride a horse on 24 of Wisconsin’s 44 state trails, which cover some 1,700 miles of the state, and in 18 state parks. Trailhead signs identify all trails that require a pass.

Passes are not required to walk or run.

Annual passes cost $25, while a one-day pass can be purchased for $5. Pass revenues are used to maintain the trails.

Users without a pass are required to pay an additional $5 fee to purchase one. Those who do not purchase a pass can be issued a citation.

Trail passes can be purchased at any state park office window, self-registration station or trailhead kiosk as well as some local businesses. Passes also can be purchased over the phone by contacting any state park or through the Dane County Parks website.

Established in 1981, the Military Ridge trail runs through Dane and Iowa counties along an 1855 military route through farmland, woods, wetlands and prairies and passes Governor Dodge and Blue Mound state parks.

For those willing to wait, the DNR will hold its annual “free fun” weekend June 4-5, waiving all state park admission fees as well as fishing license and trail pass requirements.

