Wisconsin DNR to issue 4,000 licenses for February wolf hunt; state appeals court order

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill 200 wolves in the last week of February even as the state appeals a judge's order requiring the winter hunting season.

Acting on orders of a Jefferson County judge, the Natural Resources Board voted unanimously Monday to authorize a February hunting and trapping season for the gray wolf, which was removed last month from the federal endangered species list.

The DNR will issue up to 4,000 permits based on a recommended quota of 200 wolves.

That’s twice as many permits as recommended by staff, but board member Greg Kazmierski said given the shortened season having more hunters in the field would make it more likely to hit the quota. It would result in about one hunter per four square miles, about 2.5% the density of deer hunters.

“It’s not like there will be a wolf hunter behind every tree,” Kazmierski said.

The agency estimates there were 1,195 wolves in the state as of April 2020. The state wolf management plan goal is 350 wolves living outside of tribal reservations.