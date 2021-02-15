Wisconsin DNR to issue 4,000 licenses for February wolf hunt

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will allow hunters to kill 200 wolves in the last week of February even as the state appeals a judge's order requiring the winter hunting season.

Acting on orders of a Jefferson County judge, the Natural Resources Board voted unanimously Monday to authorize a February hunting and trapping season for the gray wolf, which was removed last month from the federal endangered species list.

There was no public testimony at Monday’s meeting, but the board received nearly 2,000 written comments after posting a meeting notice Friday.

The wolf hunt has been a contentious issue for years. Those who favor hunting say the animals kill livestock and pets and terrorize rural residents, while wildlife supporters say the creatures are too beautiful to kill, and Native American tribes consider them sacred.

The DNR will issue up to 4,000 permits based on a recommended harvest quota of 200 wolves.

That’s twice as many permits as recommended by staff, but board member Greg Kazmierski said given the shortened season having more hunters in the field would make it more likely to hit the quota. It would result in about one hunter per four square miles, about 2.5% the density of deer hunters.