Wisconsin DOC prepares to open first assisted needs facility for elderly prisoners

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is preparing to open a first-of-its-kind facility to provide rehabilitation and geriatric care to aging inmates.

Construction was completed at the end of November on a $7 million addition to the health services office at Oakhill Correctional Institution in Oregon. The 65-bed Assisted Needs Facility will open in early 2022 after more than three years of planning and development.

The state corrections department already has two infirmaries and a specialized care unit focused on caring for people with dementia, but the new Oakhill facility is the “first assisted needs housing,” department spokesperson John Beard said.

“One gap that needed to be filled was for our aging population that needed a higher level of care due to age and infirm conditions,” department secretary Kevin Carr said during a tour of the facility Tuesday.

Carr said the level of care that will be provided is a significant step up from that of other correctional institutions across the state. He said his department doesn’t “have anything to this level.”

The facility has 15 beds for rehabilitation after surgery or hospitalization. The goal is to help inmates recover so they can return to the prison they were previously assigned. That section will be staffed 24/7 with nurses and nursing assistants, with a ratio of five patients to every one nurse, health services manager Kris Thome said.

Another 50 beds will be for long-term geriatric care, which would likely be a longer stay. Carr said it’s for aging people who are not so sick that they need surgery or hospitalization, but they still need care beyond just a normal correctional setting.

Even on a cloudy day, both of the areas with beds were bright and open. A few of the windows were floor to ceiling, including in one “multipurpose” room that Thome said will have treadmills and recumbent bikes.

The facility also has an elevator, a walk-in bathtub that can be used for therapy, a laundry room, an office for social workers next door to the housing area and a space that will be filled with tables for eating.

“(At) a lot of our existing facilities where these people previously resided, it’s a lot more difficult for them to get around in a wheelchair or with walkers,” Carr said. “This is all going to be very accessible for the folks in our care.”

Mike Soukup, a staff attorney with Disability Rights Wisconsin, said the facility is “a positive step” for the Department of Corrections to start meeting the needs of inmates. But he noted that the Oakhill Assisted Needs Facility will only be for minimum-security inmates.

Soukup said he would like to see similar options available for medium- and maximum-security inmates, but acknowledged that it’s hard to get funding from the legislature.

Carr said he’s not exactly sure when the facility will open in 2022 because they still need to hire more staff, a challenge because of the current labor shortage, “especially in the health care field.”

Part of why the facility is so important is because the elderly population is increasing as the baby boomer population ages, Carr said.

“They certainly need this special level of care that we can provide at this facility,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0