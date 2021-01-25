Wisconsin doctors back mask order as Legislature eyes repeal

The Wisconsin Medical Society on Monday announced its opposition to a Republican-authored resolution that would overturn the statewide mask mandate put in place by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Senate planned to vote Tuesday on the resolution. The Assembly, also in session on Tuesday, has not said if it will vote on the resolution. The resolution must pass the Senate and Assembly to undo the mask mandate. Resolutions do not require the governor's signature to take effect.

The board of directors for the medical society, which represents doctors and advocates on their behalf, voted Saturday to support continuation of the mask mandate issued by Evers and oppose the GOP resolution. The group, the state's largest for individual doctors, announced the action on Monday.

“Other than vaccines, mask-wearing is one of the few tools we have in our arsenal to help prevent spreading COVID-19 even further than it already has,” Dr. Bud Chumbley, chief operating officer of the medical society, said in a statement.