Madison-area lawn-care companies have lost revenue and turned to other jobs such as bush trimming and weeding as a drought continues and mowing becomes rare.
Most of Dane County, including Madison, has been in an extreme drought. Jesse Engelkins, owner of Jesse’s Lawn Care, said it has shifted and slowed his business in recent weeks.
“We plan for a drought every year, just not this soon or not this long,” Engelkins said, adding that his business has seen a “significant slowdown” in lawn-related jobs, many of which have changed to biweekly schedules. The business now relies on other jobs, such as bush trimming. He typically prepares for a drought or dry period in mid-July or August.
Engelkins said that while some lawns on Madison’s West Side, including the Nakoma neighborhood, had more green and growing lawns thanks to shade, his clients’ lawns on the East Side were largely dried out.
“A lot of our lawns are absolutely torched,” Engelkins said.
Dry conditions are “becoming the new normal” in lawn care in the area, said Engelkins, who has been working in the industry for about 30 years. He previously prepared for about one week of dry conditions.
Derek Heidenreich, owner of Green Mowers LLC, said he expects to lose a month’s worth of revenue because of the drought.
“I think this is the worst in eight years,” Heidenreich said. “It’s going to take a lot of rain to bounce back.”
Green Mowers has switched many of its customers who usually require weekly service to biweekly, Heidenreich said, and its workers are mainly cutting tall weeds on properties rather than lawns.
Alex Arnn, owner of the landscaping business Simply Snow and Lawn LLC, has had to reduce his mowing crews’ hours and called them off mowing entirely for the past two weeks, he said. But he has been able to assign his workers to the business’ other backlogged jobs, including bush and tree trimming, weeding and mulching.
“It definitely helps to be diversified when this type of stuff happens,” Arnn said.
‘Don’t panic’
But while grass is suffering from the drought and might have lost its green color, it likely won’t die and shouldn’t be a cause for panic, Engelkins said.
Kentucky bluegrass, one of the most common species of grass in Wisconsin, can survive in a brown, dormant state for about four to six weeks if it is healthy when heading into a drought period, said Paul Koch, associate professor of plant pathology at UW-Madison and turfgrass specialist at UW Extension. But perennial ryegrass, another common Wisconsin grass that is cheaper and sometimes included in seed bags, could die off more quickly.
“You want to do as little to the lawn (as you can) at this point,” said Koch, who also advises not to use fertilizers on lawns during a drought. People who water their grass should do so one or two times per week for a longer period of time.
Engelkins recommends avoiding synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, which could damage dry lawns. Foot traffic on grass can also contribute to damage. That also means mowing it less frequently and at a higher height — about 3½ to 4 inches — to support root growth.
When rain and grass growth returns, people can consider adding milorganite — a low-nitrogen, slow-release fertilizer — to their lawns, Koch said.
Engelkins also cautioned that excessive watering could be wasteful given that grass likely isn’t yet at risk of dying.
“Don’t panic,” Engelkins said. “The grass will come back.”
While some may consider adding iron supplements to grass if the area sees more rain, the substance only provides a short boost in green color and doesn’t do much for grass health, Koch said.
The last comparable drought in Wisconsin to this year’s was in 2012, Koch said, when there was “widespread lawn death by end of summer.” But a similar scenario would only happen this year if the current conditions continue until around early to mid-August, he added..
