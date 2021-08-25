Wisconsin education official, doctors urge masks, vaccinations at schools

Wisconsin's top education official on Wednesday urged everyone headed into school buildings in coming days to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks, while nearly 500 pediatricians and other providers called for masks and other measures to curb a surge fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus.
"The asks are simple, and the rewards are great," Jill Underly, state superintendent of schools, wrote an editorial urging a united front against the virus. "Wear a mask when inside buildings. Get vaccinated if you're able to. Maintain safe distancing where possible. If we agree to collectively use these mitigation strategies, our school buildings remain open."
The letter to parents and schools from pediatricians and other providers who care for children emphasized masks, maintaining 3 feet of distance and vaccinations for those eligible, which is anyone 12 and older. Most public schools in Wisconsin open on or after Sept. 1.
"As this latest surge of COVID-19 converges with the start of school, we are presented with a new and critical challenge," the letter says. "Our children reap great benefits from a return to in-person schooling. But we must ensure that those schools are safe."
At the beginning of last school year, before vaccines became available, many schools didn't open to in-person learning or took a hybrid approach for at least part of the year.
Mask and vaccine policies in schools and elsewhere have become a contentious issue in Wisconsin and across the country. Outbreaks in dozens of districts, mostly in rural areas, have already forced schools to put a halt, at least temporarily, to in-person classes.
Wisconsin's two largest districts, Milwaukee and Madison, were both looking into a vaccine mandate for teachers, something that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he supports. Evers is a former teacher, school administration and state superintendent for education.
In the Mequon-Thiensville School District in suburban Milwaukee, parents are trying to recall four of seven board members, in part for policies enacted related to requiring masks and contact tracing students who test positive for COVID-19.
About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear masks while in school, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Similar shares say teachers and eligible students should also be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Underly, who was superintendent of the rural Pecatonica district before being elected in April as state superintendent, said everyone must do a part to ensure schools are safe and can remain open.
"I know firsthand that reaching universal consensus on any issue, in any community, is challenging," Underly said. "As our nation and state experiences another surge in this COVID pandemic, we need to give school staff and school board members some grace as they make these important decisions."
The pediatricians' letter notes that children, most of whom can't be vaccinated yet, "don’t have a say over what school district policies will be."
"That’s why it is so important that school boards, school administrators, teachers and parents come together behind a few simple, science-based and tested methods to bring our kids safely back into the classroom," the letter says.
