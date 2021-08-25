Wisconsin education official, doctors urge masks, vaccinations at schools

Wisconsin's top education official on Wednesday urged everyone headed into school buildings in coming days to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks, while nearly 500 pediatricians and other providers called for masks and other measures to curb a surge fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

"The asks are simple, and the rewards are great," Jill Underly, state superintendent of schools, wrote an editorial urging a united front against the virus. "Wear a mask when inside buildings. Get vaccinated if you're able to. Maintain safe distancing where possible. If we agree to collectively use these mitigation strategies, our school buildings remain open."

The letter to parents and schools from pediatricians and other providers who care for children emphasized masks, maintaining 3 feet of distance and vaccinations for those eligible, which is anyone 12 and older. Most public schools in Wisconsin open on or after Sept. 1.