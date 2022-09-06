Wisconsin expands groups eligible for monkeypox vaccine

Wisconsin, which has reported 63 cases of monkeypox, is allowing more groups of people to get vaccinated against the viral illness spread through close physical contact.

“Expanding who is eligible to get vaccinated against monkeypox is a critical step in preventing further spread of disease," Karen Timberlake, secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said in a statement Tuesday.

The shots, given in two doses two weeks apart, are now available to: people who know a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox; people who attended an event with known monkeypox exposure; gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary people who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days or expect to have multiple or anonymous sex partners.

Other groups eligible include: clinical laboratory personnel who perform testing to diagnose orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox; researchers who handle cultures or animals contaminated or infected with orthopoxviruses that infect humans; health care providers working in sexual health clinics or other settings for patients with sexually transmitted infections; and known contacts of monkeypox cases identified by public health officials.

Monkeypox causes a rash that may be painful or itchy and can include fever, chills, aches, swollen lymph nodes and respiratory symptoms.

Nearly 98% of Wisconsin cases have occurred in men, most of whom reported having sexual contact with other men. Communities of color account for more than half of the state's monkeypox cases, with nearly 42% of cases occurring in Black residents. Only 22% of vaccine doses administered have been to people who are not white.

Fifty-eight sites, including two at Public Health Madison and Dane County and UW-Madison's University Health Services, are administering the monkeypox vaccine. DHS said it has ordered all vaccines allowable by the federal government. So far, 3,854 vials have been made available to Wisconsin. An additional 1,760 vials have been allocated but are not yet available.

A new study, which has not been peer-reviewed, questions how well the vaccine wards off monkeypox infection, finding two doses induces relatively low levels of neutralizing antibodies.

“At this moment it is unclear what the relatively low (monkeypox virus) neutralizing titers mean for protection against disease and transmissibility,” wrote the researchers, from Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

A senior author of the paper said people receiving the vaccine should be cautious about assuming they are protected against infection.

“The expectation is not that this will provide sterilizing immunity,” Marion Koopmans, who heads Erasmus’ department of viroscience, told STAT.

Koopmans added that controlling the outbreak will require a suite of transmission-reducing tools, including isolation of cases, tracing and quarantining of contacts, and vaccination of people who have been exposed to the virus or are at high risk of exposure.

Nationally, nearly 20,000 cases had been reported as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.