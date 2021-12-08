Wisconsin finds three more cases of omicron variant of COVID-19

Three more cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 have been found in Wisconsin, state health officials said Wednesday.

The state reported its first case of a resident with the omicron variant Saturday. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer for the state Department of Health Services, said three additional cases were found Wednesday.

DHS Secretary Karen Timberlake said the health department was reporting 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, for a daily average of 3,155. Another 33 COVID-19 deaths were reported. At hospitals, 97% of intensive care beds and 98% of intermediate beds are full, Timberlake said.

The state has requested up to five Federal Emergency Management Agency teams, of about 20 people each, to help staff struggling hospitals and nursing homes, she said. The state has placed about 360 additional staff at hospitals and nursing homes in recent weeks.

Gov. Tony Evers and Timberlake urged residents to get vaccinated, get booster shots and wear masks indoors in public. They don't at this time plan to call on the National Guard for help.

This story will be updated.