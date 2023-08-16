Research that makes pathogens more dangerous or likely to spread would be banned at Wisconsin colleges and universities under a bill proposed by Republican state legislators, who point to incidents and controversy involving bird flu studies at UW-Madison.

The bill, being circulated for co-sponsors through Thursday, would ban higher education institutions from conducting so-called “gain-of-function” studies, which make viruses or other pathogens more transmissible or virulent in an effort to see and prepare for what could occur in nature.

In April, a book alleged the university didn’t properly report incidents in 2019 and 2013 involving potentially dangerous bird flu viruses in Kawaoka’s lab. Campus officials said the book’s claims were “not rooted in the facts.”

The bill, by Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto; Rep. Ty Bodden, R-Hilbert; and Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, also would require scientists to notify the state Department of Health Services before starting research on any “potentially pandemic pathogen.”

In a memo seeking support for the bill, the lawmakers cite the 2019 and 2013 incidents, along with a 2009 case in which UW-Madison researchers in a different lab broke federal rules by creating a drug-resistant strain of bacteria. The university was fined $40,000 and banned the lead scientist from working in the lab for five years.

“The risks of these dangerous (gain-of-function) experiments are not only catastrophic, they are unnecessary,” the legislators said in the memo. “Viruses mutate very rapidly all by themselves; they do not require humans conducting genetic engineering experiments to make them more lethally infectious.”

UW-Madison has “several layers of oversight” for pathogen research, much of which is regulated by the federal government, spokesperson Kelly Tyrrell said in a statement.

“The ability to safely study harmful viruses, bacteria and other pathogens is critically important for protecting public health and the food supply,” she said.

In another statement sent to lawmakers this week, UW-Madison said the bill would cause the state to “lose millions of dollars in federal grant funding” and “hamstring the growth of the biotech and biomedical sectors of Wisconsin’s economy.”

Past incidents

In a Dec. 9, 2019, incident in Kawaoka’s lab, a research trainee’s hood-like respirator briefly became disconnected from its safe air supply. That left the device’s hose loose in air potentially contaminated with an H5N1 flu virus altered to become transmissible among ferrets, Alison Young, a journalism professor at the University of Missouri and former investigative reporter at USA Today, wrote in her book, “Pandora’s Gamble: Lab Leaks, Pandemics, and a World at Risk.”

UW-Madison didn’t report the incident to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease until three days later and took two months to file a report with the National Institutes of Health’s Office of Science Policy, which should have been told “immediately,” Young said. The situation “raises uncomfortable questions about the tremendous trust the world places in these kinds of labs,” she wrote.

UW-Madison said campus officials did immediately report the incident to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They determined the incident was “not an exposure or potential exposure under NIH criteria” so didn’t immediately notify the NIH Office of Science Policy, the university said. After the lab and campus biosafety officials had a series of meetings with the NIH safety office, the university was asked to file the report.

At the time of the incident, the infectious agent was stored away, infected animals were in HEPA-filtered containment cages, the biosafety cabinet where the sample collection took place had been disinfected and Tyvek sleeves and outer gloves had been disinfected and changed, the university said. “The detachment was also so brief that the researcher would have continued to breathe the filtered air still present in their (respirator),” officials said in a statement.

In 2013, a member of Kawaoka’s research team accidentally pierced their finger with a needle that had an engineered H5N1 virus on it, Young wrote. The researcher was sent home to quarantine and family members were told to stay in a hotel, but NIH officials said a researcher’s home was not an appropriate site for quarantine because flu viruses can spread through the air, she wrote.

The university said that because the needle stick was a “low-risk exposure,” the quarantine at home was approved by the NIH. But the NIH noted a discrepancy in the lab’s plans for quarantine in the event of a high-risk exposure. “As a result, the university corrected its plans,” the university said.

The research involved in the 2019 incident is no longer being conducted, and no studies currently being done on campus meet the federal criteria for potential pandemic pathogen care and oversight, Tyrrell said.

In the 2009 case, after workers in the lab of Gary Splitter created an unauthorized strain of brucella, the university hired a new biosafety officer and doubled the office’s staff and budget.

Kawaoka and Dutch scientist Ron Fouchier caused an international stir in 2011 when they said they had separately altered the H5N1 bird flu virus so it could spread in ferrets. In 2012, they agreed to a yearlong moratorium.

A few months after Kawaoka was allowed to resume the work in 2014, the Obama administration called for another stoppage of such research nationally. In 2017, the government issued a framework through which grant reviewers are expected to consider the benefits and risks of gain-of-function studies. In January 2019, UW-Madison was told it could resume the work.