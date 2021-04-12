Wisconsin gets a C in White House report on states’ infrastructure needs

Wisconsin infrastructure

The state’s infrastructure received a C grade on the White House’s “Infrastructure Report Card,” released Monday.

Here are some highlights:

• 198 bridges and more than 1,949 miles of highway are considered in poor condition.

• Commute times have increased by 2.8% in the state since 2011.

• People who take public transportation in Wisconsin spend an extra 62.7% of their time commuting.

• Wisconsin has experienced 16 extreme weather events from 2010 to 2020, costing the state up to $10 billion in damages.

• Repairs to the state’s drinking water infrastructure will require $8.6 billion in additional funding over the next 20 years.

• More than 13.9% of residents live in areas where there is no broadband infrastructure that provides “minimally acceptable speeds.”