Wisconsin GOP chairman not backing call to charge elections commissioners

MOUNT PLEASANT — The state Republican Party chairman is not backing Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling's recommendation that five of the state's six elections commissioners be charged with election fraud and related criminal offenses.

Schmaling said Wednesday that he referred charges to the Racine County District Attorney's Office following his office's investigation of allegations of election fraud at Ridgewood Care Center, a Mount Pleasant nursing home.

During a call with reporters Friday, Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Paul Farrow said “I’m not going to say I want to see them charged," regarding Schmaling's referral for charges for all of the commissioners except one, Republican-appointed Robert Spindell. "I want to see a clean system moving forward that adheres with state law.”

At Ridgewood, investigators allege, eight elderly people with diminished mental capacity were "taken advantage of" when staff at the nursing home executed the vote. One of the eight, Shirley Westphal, died before Election Day but her ballot was still counted.

Only courts can remove someone's right to vote, and that may have only happened with one of the eight, according to the Sheriff's Office. However, investigators allege that the nursing home staff members, who typically are not allowed to assist residents in filling out ballots (an exception was made for the pandemic), pressed residents who did not want to vote into voting and also used dubious reasoning in determining for whom the residents wanted to vote.

"So if she could only recall JFK as president, Democrat would be the choice?" Sgt. Michael Luell reported asking the director of Ridgewood, and the director replied in the affirmative.

The Sheriff's Office alleges that fraud occurred because the appointed commissioners of the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted — initially by a 6-0 vote, then later 5-1, with Spindell dissenting — to waive a law that requires Special Voting Deputies to "execute the vote" twice at nursing homes before mail-in ballots are allowed to be used at the care facilities. Schmaling, a Republican, recommended charges for three commissioners appointed by Democrats and two appointed by Republicans.

The WEC says that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was appropriate to skip over the two required visits since SVDs would likely have been not allowed to enter the homes anyway.

The Legislature is actively considering changes to state election law, particularly regarding things such as drop boxes, mail-in voting, and solidifying statewide rules on "ballot curing" — i.e., the process through which poll workers identify problems with mailed-in ballots, such as missing signatures, and have them corrected.

During a meeting with the Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Board Thursday, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau’s decision to publish its recent report on the 2020 election without giving the agency a chance to respond “doesn’t feel right.” Wolfe also declined to say whether the commission’s decision to waive special voting deputies in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic compromised the 2020 election.

Wolfe’s comments were made the same day that Ann Jacobs, the chair of the state’s bipartisan elections commission, notified the GOP heads of the Legislature’s audit committee in a letter that neither Wolfe nor members of the commission would be able to testify on the audit report at a legislative committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The letter, sent to Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, co-chairs of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, follows a request earlier this week from the two Republicans that Wolfe or a commission representative attend a committee meeting to discuss the Audit Bureau’s report released last month. The report did not find any widespread fraud or abuse that would have affected the outcome of the election, but made 48 recommendations for improvements to how elections are run.

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson has yet to publicly comment on the case. With Schmaling having forwarded charging recommendations to her office, the next move is hers.

Reporting from Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this article.

