Wisconsin had 1,427 opioid overdose deaths last year, 16% higher than previous record

Wisconsin had 1,427 opioid overdose deaths last year, 16.3% more than the previous record in 2020 and more than double the toll from just six and seven years earlier, with fentanyl fueling much of the increase, officials say.

In Dane County, 139 people died from opioid overdoses last year, 13% higher than the previous record the year before. The state Department of Health Services on Thursday released the final totals for 2021, confirming a trend shown earlier in preliminary figures.

Despite statewide investments in addiction treatment, many people still have trouble finding help, said Tanya Kraege, who manages the recovery coach programs at Safe Communities of Madison and Dane County. Stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation continue to present challenges, she said.

"There's a lack of (inpatient) treatment ... There’s long waiting lists for outpatient treatment. Psychiatric services are four to six months (out), even if you have commercial insurance," Kraege said.

"We’re looking at mental health crises on top of the substance use experiences ... Everybody’s stressed financially, physically and emotionally."

Some 91% of opioid overdose deaths last year involved fentanyl or other synthetic opioids, with fentanyl overdoses nearly doubling from 2019 to 2021, the health department said in a public health advisory in August.

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids are increasingly showing up in other drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and even marijuana, officials say.

“We also know that drugs can be laced with potent substances like fentanyl, which increase the risk for an overdose since the user is likely unaware that the substance they’re using has been laced,” Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for DHS, said in a statement on Aug. 31 for Overdose Awareness Day.

Dane County’s drug overdose death rate among Blacks, which was 21.2 per 100,000 in 2011-2013, more than tripled to 71.2 per 100,000 in 2018-2020, according to a report in May by Public Health Madison and Dane County. For whites, the rate rose during the same period from 15.9 to 21.7.

“There is an urgent need to better understand and address the worsening racial inequities,” the report said. The increase among Blacks “is related to the long-standing inequities experienced by Black people, including higher rates of policing and incarceration as well as policies across sectors that negatively impact wellness and the ability of Black people to thrive.”

The report called for addressing stigma surrounding substance use disorder, encouraging courts to engage in “trauma-informed judicial practices,” and expanding culturally appropriate treatment and harm reduction services for Black people.

The state is expanding efforts to curb opioid overdoses with initial payments this year in what is expected to be more than $500 million in opioid lawsuit settlement funds over nearly two decades.

Some $10 million is being spent on upgrading or building new addiction treatment facilities, with $6 million going to tribal nations for prevention and treatment and $3 million going to law enforcement grants. Another $3 million is expanding availability of naloxone — or Narcan, the overdose-reversal drug — and $2 million is boosting distribution of fentanyl test strips.

Other efforts include $2.5 million for housing costs of residential addiction treatment and $2 million to increase medication assisted treatment, such as with buprenorphine, or Suboxone.

UW-Madison in October installed naloxone kits in dorms and dining areas, in an effort to reverse overdoses. The kits, known as Nalox-ZONE boxes, contain nasal spray naloxone, instructions on how to administer it and a breathing mask.

Other campuses, starting last year with UW-Oshkosh, have installed the kits in an effort organized by Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. The parents of Cade Reddington, 18, of Waunakee, and Logan Rachwal, 19, of Pewaukee, UW-Milwaukee students who died from overdoses involving fentanyl last year, urged campus officials to make the kits widely available.