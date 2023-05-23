Wisconsin has a higher percentage of prisoners incarcerated for crimes they committed as youth than any state except Louisiana, according to a new report.

More than 7% of Wisconsinites in adult prisons are there for crimes they committed when they were 17 or younger, more than double the percentage nationwide, the nonprofit organization Human Rights for Kids found in a May report.

Wisconsin also has the fourth-highest racial disparity nationwide among prisoners incarcerated for crimes they committed as youth. Black Wisconsinites make up just less than 8% of the population but constitute 60% of offenders held for crimes committed when they were young.

The report comes amid repeated efforts to reform Wisconsin’s criminal justice system for youth, including several stalled proposals over the last decade to return at least some 17-year-olds charged with criminal offenses to juvenile courts.

Around 1,100 of the 1,709 Wisconsinites in prison for crimes they committed as youth were convicted of offenses they committed when they were 17 years old, the report found, using data it obtained from the state Department of Corrections.

Every state allows some youth to be charged in adult court. But Wisconsin is one of three states in the country that automatically assigns 17-year-olds alleged to have committed crimes to adult court.

The policy has withstood efforts to repeal it despite lawmakers on both sides pointing to studies saying it risks public safety and increases recidivism.

“One of the unusual things about this whole issue is that it’s bipartisan,” said Michael Caldwell, a former UW-Madison lecturer who has extensively studied and taught about juvenile offenders. “Opposition primarily comes from the focus on retribution.”

Wisconsin’s percentage of prisoners locked up for crimes committed as youth would be lower if the state didn’t start by putting all 17-year-old offenders in adult court, Caldwell said.

“It’s basically a waste of taxpayer dollars that can be much more effectively spent on programs that are specifically tailored for dealing with violent juvenile offenders or juvenile offenders in general,” he said.

Tough-on-crime wave

Seventeen-year-olds were under the jurisdiction of juvenile courts until the 1995 budget bill signed by former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson moved them to the adult criminal system. The measure also allowed those younger than 17 to be charged in adult court for serious criminal offenses.

The passage of those provisions came as tough-on-crime policies swept across the country, leading to expanded adult court jurisdiction over youth in almost every state and a national crime bill passed in 1994 that remains the largest piece of crime legislation in American history.

Since then, a U.S. Department of Justice report looked at six studies to find juveniles prosecuted as adults had higher recidivism rates than youth who remained in the juvenile justice system.

The report also found that giving adult courts jurisdiction over youth didn’t deter juveniles from committing crimes because they were generally unaware of the laws transferring them to the more severe justice system.

Other reports have shown that because of their changing brains, adolescents are more likely than adults to act on impulse, engage in dangerous behavior and get into fights.

Nationwide trend

Since those reports, many states have undone the laws allowing or requiring prosecution of youth in adult court. Only Texas, Georgia and Wisconsin still automatically transfer 17-year-olds to adult court.

The rolling back of so-called transfer laws nationwide has led to a drastic drop in the number of youth being charged in criminal court. An estimated 53,000 youth were charged in adult court in 2019, a drop from about 250,000 annually in the late 1990s, according to researchers from the National Center for Juvenile Justice.

The best way to rehabilitate juvenile offenders is in a family-based program in the community, Caldwell said. Places such as the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison are also helpful for youth too dangerous to put in a community, he continued.

“The place that has the most consistent, not-very-good outcomes is to put them into the adult system,” Caldwell said. “They have a lot more trouble in their adjustment, they tend to commit suicide at higher rates, they commit violent acts against other inmates with higher rates.”

‘Detrimental to public safety’

In the years since Thompson’s budget bill, several proposals have sought to at least partially walk back lowering the age for adult court. None has passed.

One of them was a bipartisan measure, 2013 Assembly Bill 387, which proposed giving juvenile court jurisdiction over 17-year-olds alleged to have committed nonviolent offenses.

The bill received approval in a Senate and Assembly committee then stalled, never receiving a floor vote in either chamber.

As it stalled, Thompson, who was no longer in office, penned a Wisconsin State Journal op-ed urging its passage, saying the measure was “good policy, and makes sense for the future of Wisconsin.”

A similar proposal came back two years later as 2015 SB 280, a bipartisan measure that most Wisconsin lawmakers signed on to. But Republican interest in the measure dropped off after conservative radio host Mark Belling said the measure was soft on crime, calling the measure’s supporters “legislative sellouts.”

Another version, 2017 Assembly Bill 660, came up a few years later. The bill received committee approval in the Assembly but didn’t get a floor vote in either chamber.

In a 2018 public hearing for that bill, Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who currently co-chairs the Legislature’s budget committee, said giving adult court jurisdiction over 17-year-olds is a practice “shown to be detrimental to public safety and the workforce, while also increasing recidivism and incarceration costs to taxpayers.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed raising the juvenile court age to 17 in his past three budgets, including the one introduced this February. Republicans have stripped the provision from his budget every time.

Born still supports raising the juvenile court age but is against doing so in the budget, his spokesperson Storm Linjer said.

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Since 17-year-olds were first put into the adult system, research has shown that “not only are we doing a disservice to those individuals but are negatively impacting their families and ultimately harming public safety long term,” Office of the State Public Defender legislative liaison Adam Plotkin said in a statement.

“The report ... continues to highlight Wisconsin as an outlier in the U.S.A. for our treatment of young people in the criminal system,” said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee. “This is an additional call to action for lawmakers to introduce a bill to raise the age, to hold public hearings on that bill, and ultimately to pass it. It will be bipartisan, it will make us safer and it will save us a ton of money.”