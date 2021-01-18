 Skip to main content
Wisconsin health officials report 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday
Wisconsin health officials report 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Sunday

  • Updated
COVID-19 coronavirus

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

 NIAID-RML

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and just one new death, though numbers reported are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays. 

The statewide total for COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began now stands at 521,794. A total of 5,451 Wisconsinites have died because of the virus. 

The single death follows a record-breaking number of deaths reported Saturday: 128 additional COVID-19 deaths in a single day

Also Sunday, the department of health reported 50 new hospitalizations due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of people hospitalized up to 23,076. 

Of those who have been infected, 490,043, or 94%, have recovered so far, the department of health said.

A city changed: See photos of Madison before and after COVID-19 

