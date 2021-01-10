Wisconsin health officials report 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, just 2 new deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,832 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total for confirmed cases up to 506,890.

Just two new COVID-19 deaths were reported, but numbers are typically lower on Sundays and Mondays. The total number of deaths among confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin now stands at 5,157, according to the department's data dashboard.

Sunday's daily case count was below the seven-day average for new cases, which was 2,908.

A total of 22,378 people have been hospitalized, up 52 from the day prior, according to the Department of Health Services.

