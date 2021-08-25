Wisconsin hires California law firm to go after PFAS polluters

The DNR is monitoring more than 40 PFAS contamination sites across the state, including in Madison, where they have resulted in health advisories for fish. PFAS have affected dozens of private drinking wells in La Crosse and Marinette.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement that outside counsel “will enhance our ability to get accountability from those who are responsible for the severe harms that PFAS contamination has caused in Wisconsin.”

The DOJ did not immediately respond to questions about whether the private law firm would be used to go after state and local governments -- including the city of Madison, Dane County and the Wisconsin National Guard -- deemed responsible for PFAS contamination.

The announcement comes as Republican legislators are pushing a bill that would shield polluters from legal claims and possibly prevent the state from enforcing cleanup laws.

The bill, passed by the Assembly on a party-line vote, would create a $10 million grant program to help communities clean up contamination from compounds known as PFAS.